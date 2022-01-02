2 Zim female-led startups selected for Women Entrepreneurship for Africa accelerator

The Women Entrepreneurship for Africa (WE4A) has announced that 100 female-led startups have been chosen to join its accelerator programme. Of those chosen, there are two Zim startups Artisanal foods (Consumer Products) and Anaya Investments (Agriculture). The former is a food manufacturing company that is headed by Kudzai Makaza and the latter is a vegetable processing enterprise that is led by Kudakwashe Makuzwa.

WE4A is an initiative that seeks to increase access to funding, market opportunities, knowledge enhancement, and technical training for women entrepreneurs in Africa. A program implemented by Swiss Association for Entrepreneurship in Emerging Markets (SAFEEM), a member of the Seedstars Group.

WE4A project is also an action jointly supported by the European Union (EU), the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), with implementation from the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) and the German Development Agency GIZ (E4D program). Running the growth and acceleration programs of WE4A is the Swiss Association for Entrepreneurship in Emerging Markets (SAFEEM).

To integrate a personalized startup approach into a program that is supporting 100 entrepreneurs, EiR Clusters were created based on the stage and sector of each entrepreneur. Each of the 8 clusters listed below will be led by an expert Entrepreneur in Residence (EiR) that will provide coaching on the sessions delivered throughout the program and support the entrepreneurs in incorporating the concepts into their business.

The selected startups will receive EUR10,000 (US$11,400) in funding and will get three months of technical support through a virtual accelerator programme.

All selected startups for Women Entrepreneurship for Africa (WE4A) Accelerator

After the accelerator program is completed the startups will pitch at a demo day in front of investors. Of the 100 initially selected only 15 will receive an additional EUR50,000 (US$57,000) and more growth training from the Women Entrepreneurship for Africa (WE4A) programme.

