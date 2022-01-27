Techzim

Zim Startups! Check out TechHub Harare’s 4th Cohort & startup huddle

TechHub Harare has said that local startups who want to apply for the 4th Cohort can still do so. The incubation period runs from the 14th of February to the 30th of June 2022. Startups from fintech all the way to e-commerce and agritech, energy, healthcare, e-learning and more are all encouraged to apply.

You can find the application form to TechHub Harare’s 4th Cohort with the link here.

Additionally, TechHub Harare is also hosting its first Startup Huddle virtual event on the 10th of February at 6 pm.

“At each Startup Huddle event, local founders give six-minute presentations outlining challenges facing their companies. Each presentation is followed by a 20-minute conversation with an audience of peers, mentors, educators and advisers who provide constructive criticism focused on finding solutions and increasing founder know-how. With new founders cycling through each gathering, and previous presenters joining the audience to give back, the community continues to expand while connections deepen.”

Startup Huddle Harare

You can register with the link to that here

