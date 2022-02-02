Startups! you can still apply for TechHub’s incubator & startup huddle

TechHub Harare has announced that you can still apply for its 4th Incubator Cohort which is set to start from the 14th of February to the 30th of June 2022. Startups from fintech all the way to e-commerce and agritech, energy, healthcare, e-learning and more are all encouraged to apply. You can find the application form in the link below:

TechHub Harare 4th Incubator Application Form.

Also, don’t forget that TechHub Harare is hosting its first Startup Huddle of the year next Thursday

“Our 1st Startup Huddle is happening next week Thursday on the 10th of February at 6pm on Zoom and we have Socialitie & Lotapay presenting: So please come ready to learn with lots of questions” TechHub Harare via email

You can find the registration with the link below:

TechHub Harare Startup Huddle Registration

Startup Huddle Meeting Link:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81626597131?pwd=RnF5RzdUVVBLRHRxYzhjbXpIWlVuZz09

Meeting ID: 816 2659 7131

Passcode: 523716

Meeting ID: 816 2659 7131

Passcode: 523716

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/ku6E9xSZ7

You should also check out