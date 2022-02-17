Wondering why your business’ branding isn’t working? Listen to this…

Brand identity/branding has long since been a cornerstone of any company or collective. If your potential customer can’t distinguish you from a competitor or make you out at all, then sustainability is going to be difficult. This not only speaks to your logo or commercials but also of your internal branding as well as your products and services. To get a picture of what it takes to stand out as a brand or company I was joined by John and Elizabeth Murinye who are the founders of Zarura, a local brand strategy firm. They have worked with companies like Club Rozalie, Irish fintech firm Billout, Gomba Educare and many others. We explored the concepts of brand strategy, visual design and aesthetics as well as what makes a brand memorable.

You can listen to or download this episode of Technikari with the link below

You can check out some of Zarura’s work with the link below:

You should also check out these episodes of Technikari

Shurugwi’s superstar King Kandoro joined us to talk about his Prodigal Son, life in the diaspora and how he chewed his school fees.

Diaspora, Shurugwi, content creation & more with King Kandoro

Does the registrar’s office have enough supplies to print these complicated e-passports? The government is still struggling to meet the demand for the old ones.

Zim’s e-passports: does the govt have enough material for the tsunami that is to come?

Our conversation with Gwinyai Nyatsoka, the CTO of US-based software development firm Cobbles, who is looking to teach local developers how to gain access into the remote developer market.

Gwinyai Nyatsoka: CTO for a US tech firm who wants to teach local devs how to do the same remotely

We spoke to Matt Coquillon the co-founder of Mama Money about how the remittance service started and its links with the Zimbabwean Diaspora.

Mama Money: the social impact money transfer service

Zimbabwe’s drone expert, Tawanda Chihambakwe invited us out to an event where he was pitching drone tech to ZESA. After that presentation we had a chat about drone adoption in Zimbabwe, operating environment challenges and what he has planned for the future.

Zim’s drone expert talks about manufacturing plans & problems with local operating environment