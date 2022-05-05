ZOL is now officially Liquid Home & has 60 new LTE base stations

ZOL, today unveiled its new brand identity – Liquid Home Zimbabwe. This rebrand follows the evolution of Liquid Telecom becoming Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a business of Cassava Technologies. ZOL was the only arm of Liquid that hadn’t yet come under the new brand umbrella.

You can check out the Liquid Home launch event with the player below. Alternatively you can watch it on YouTube with the link here

As part of this rebrand, Liquid Home Zimbabwe says it will ensure the seamless transfer of all customer accounts from ZOL to Liquid Home. Customers will enjoy the same benefits they did under the previous brand name, and on the same terms and conditions as their existing contracts, ensuring no disruptions to the services provided.

The rebrand comes at a time when the demand for home connectivity has increased dramatically to cater for employees working remotely and children being home schooled. Liquid Home has also added a further 60 LTE base stations across the country to ensure that more Zimbabweans have access to high-speed connectivity right at their doorstep.

Since its acquisition in 2012 by Liquid, ZOL has increased its reach exponentially aided by the support and backbone infrastructure from the parent brand, allowing it to become the biggest Internet Service Provider in the country. In addition, the company has also ensured improved customer experience and engagement while continuing to deliver top-tier offerings that cater for the ever-evolving needs of the customers.

“The rebrand is to ensure the consolidation of Liquid’s consumer offering so we are identified as a single brand, under one name. The new brand identity will ensure streamlined service delivery and assure our customers of our continued commitment to offer uninterrupted internet services straight to their homes.” Wellington Makamure, Regional CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies Southern Africa

