
NetOne customers, there’s a big system upgrade happening tonight

Posted on by Staff Writer
Netone HQ, employee ZWL$150 million, airtime, system upgrade

State-owned mobile network operator NetOne, has announced that it will be carrying out a major system upgrade that will hamper regular services tonight.

The statement from NetOne about the system upgrade reads as follows:

Major System Upgrade

Dear Valued Customer,


NetOne wishes to advise that there will be a major system upgrade from 23:00hrs, 30 June 2022 to 09:00hrs, 01 July 2022. There will be interruption of normal service.


Any inconveniences caused are sincerely regretted.


NetOne

via Twitter
NetOne System Upgrade 30/06/2022Download

It stands to reason that mobile internet, GSM calls and any other communication services will be disrupted by this exercise. So it would be best to plan ahead and make the necessary provisions to avoid any inconvenience (if possible).

5 thoughts on “NetOne customers, there’s a big system upgrade happening tonight

  2. If it is ten hours they need for the upgrade, why not start at 8 or 9 pm and finish at 6 or 7am? Saying they will finish at 9am is actually trying to tell the businesses who rely on them, that they should not expect connectivity on the morning. I expect it to take longer than what they say. On another note, why not wait for a few hours and do it over the weekend? Or maybe it has something to do with something that expires around midnight when they are an hour into the upgrade.

