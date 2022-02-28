Zimbos put the fear of God into NetOne over the ridiculous data prices

Last week NetOne announced a price adjustment for its OneFi data packages that would have seen 80GB going for ZWL$99,000 which was US$800 at the auction rate. After a day-long public outcry, the state-owned mobile network operator saw the light and reduced the prices to a more realistic range.

It was one of the rare instances where social media pressure, forced a state-run company to recant and put things right. Hopefully, this serves as a lesson for not only NetOne but the other mobile network operators about how sensitive Zimbabweans are to changes to data prices.

