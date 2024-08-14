Are we being sold air pies by the telecoms firm that says it wants to invest $200m in Zimbabwe?

You know, hyperinflation really messes up your evaluation of numbers. As a former gazillionaire myself, I don’t really appreciate that a million is a lot of money, even with $7.52 in my bank account.

That said, it is significant that Clear Mobitel’s CEO says he is willing to invest $200 million in Zimbabwe. In any country, and especially in Zimbabwe, a $200 million investment is substantial.

All that is true, but we need to make sure we aren’t being sold air pies here. As they say, talk is cheap. We need to know who these guys are and if they have the capacity to do what they say they intend to do. Did they even commit to anything? Let’s explore it all.

First, here is a quote:

I am happy that we have managed to engage in some fruitful discussions with the government. I am impressed by the country’s business environment and prepared to invest US$200 million because of the open-for-business policy in Zimbabwe.

He says Clear Mobitel has grander ambitions and Zimbabwe is merely the first destination in SADC they are targeting:

We want to start in Zimbabwe, which has a conducive business environment. Our objective is to eventually spread our wings to the rest of the region.

What conducive business environment?

The CEO seems to be in awe of the country’s business environment. That is interesting. If you were to ask any startup about that same environment, they would wonder if he knows what ‘conducive’ means.

It’s not only startups that have concerns; larger enterprises in this country are always complaining about the environment. So, what is Clear Mobitel talking about?

First, like him or hate him, President Mnangagwa has been harping on about Zimbabwe being open for business since the day he took office after the not-a-coup.

It’s just that we haven’t had many takers, but you can’t say he hasn’t invited investors.

I also must acknowledge that I think the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) is doing a good job. I think they have made it easier for foreign investors to come to Zimbabwe.

So, I think that might be why Clear Mobitel is praising the country’s business environment. The conversations they have had have probably been pleasant as we indeed roll out the red carpet for foreign investors.

I have no problem with that; in fact, I praise it. I only hope that we do the same for local entrepreneurs. Let’s make it easy for them to set up shop too.

The phoney-sounding statements

I know many were thinking it. The CEO’s statements sound a little too diplomatic and flattering. He says he wants to invest in Zimbabwe because of its open-for-business policy. Then, he repeats that he loves our business-conducive environment.

See, a conducive business environment involves a regulatory framework, political stability, infrastructure, access to finance, a skilled workforce, policies and frameworks that promote innovation and research, a good legal system, and other factors like that.

I don’t know if we can say Zimbabwe ranks highly on those factors. However, there is an opportunity to make money in the underfunded telecommunications industry that Clear Mobitel operates in.

So, yes, his statements were meant to be flattering and diplomatic because it’s the practical thing to say. He couldn’t just come right out and say, “We think there is a chance to be a Tora Mari United that makes huge profits by operating in this country.”

So, don’t mind the politically-sounding statements he gave. That’s how the game is played.

Fruitful discussions with the government

These discussions are exactly what convinced Clear Mobitel to consider Zimbabwe. I think we can forgive Zimbabweans for fearing the worst when they hear this. What does fruitful mean?

If Clear Mobitel knows what they are doing, they would try to negotiate the best terms for themselves. I imagine they found the Zimbabwean government amenable to some of their proposals or ideas.

As The Chronicle put it, “The President also said there was an array of fiscal incentives that stood to benefit investors who chose to do business in Zimbabwe.”

It’s only practical for the government to offer these incentives. If we didn’t, we wouldn’t have any investors knocking on our doors. So, I guess we are bending over backwards for Clear Mobitel, and I’m not really mad at that.

One only hopes that’s where the conversations ended. One hopes there aren’t any personal terms stuck into the whole deal, but if history serves, that’s unwarranted hope. You can bet your bottom dollar that there are politicians who will be looking to personally benefit from such an investment.

Anyway …

Who are Clear Mobitel?

I’m pretty sure almost none of us knew about this company. I mean, how could we, when they were only active in faraway countries and not at a scale that we would have heard about them?

First off, the company exists and is registered in the UK. We’ll talk more about that registration later.

The primary objective at Clear Mobitel is to lead the next wave of 5G Ecosystem technologies for FWA (Fixed Wireless Access), Private 5G Network services, and cutting-edge smart and secure mobile connectivity solutions.

They claim to do a lot – 5G private networks, rural broadband, AI, smart cities, traveling e-SIM, data centres etc.

There are reports of Clear Mobitel is using Japanese NEC’s Standalone (SA) Cloud Native Core Network solution in the UK to “accelerate the delivery and adoption of advanced 5G services.”

They are present in a few countries, apparently. Clear Mobitel is providing a 5G radio frequency service in the Channel Islands as CEO Harpal Mann operates a mobile communications business in the UK and conducts IDC projects in New Zealand and the United States.

Dormant company?

Back to that registration. The company is registered in the UK as a private company, so we can’t really dig into its affairs.

It was first registered in 2009 but was dormant for several years, as seen by a series of dormant company accounts filed from 2016 to 2022.

The financial statements for 2021 came out in mid-2022 and were titled ‘Dormant accounts.’ They showed the company had only £1 in cash, which was also the only capital in the company.

The company was dissolved via compulsory strike-off on April 13, 2021. On July 8, 2021, an administrative restoration application was filed.

There was some activity in 2022 according the latest statements. The founder and CEO lent some money to the company. Note that I said he lent money to his company, payable within a year. He did not contribute it as capital. Capital in the company in 2022 remained at £1.

Those are the latest financial statements we found. All we have after that is a confirmation statement filed at the end of 2023, which has no updates. This implies there were no changes to company details, including share capital. So, Clear Mobitel had share capital of £1 at the end of 2023.

From there, we jump to the NEC story we discussed earlier in February 2024 and then to considerations of investing $200 million in Zimbabwe.

Listen, I know that as a private company, Clear Mobitel can be as vague about its financial status as it wants. This means the filed statements we discussed above do not necessarily paint the most accurate picture.

Maybe they have $200 million to invest, colour me sceptical. I hope I am wrong and that the accounts above only demonstrate how useless unaudited private company financial statements can be.

What I am certain of is that calling Clear Mobitel a ‘giant global telecoms firm,’ as state media are doing, is a little ridiculous.

Real deal or nah?

I’m not trying to rain on the $200 million parade we have going on here. I’m not conclusively saying Clear Mobitel is selling us pipe dreams. You have all the information I have now. Do you think they are legitimate, or should we get some Pepsis to drink with our air pies?

A company that was momentarily struck off the companies register in 2021 and that has exactly £1 as invested capital is prepared to invest $200 million in Zimbabwe. There is a Shona saying that goes, “Totenda dzanwa.” It means we are skeptical and would be pleasantly surprised if it works out.

I didn’t even mention that there is no firm commitment. Clear Mobitel has merely expressed interest, and business is like dating and romance—flirting with us does not mean it’s a done deal. Rejection is more bitter when your object of interest seemed interested. If we end up in a relationship with Clear Mobitel, cool; if not, I’d be disappointed but just as cool.

  1. Auditor

    Beware! Another scam. Seems like someone higher up in the government is up to some self enrichment scheme. Or our government is dump.
    If it bucks like a dog it is a dog.

    Reply
    1. Gabsff@gmail.com

      Pane hutsotsi

      Reply
    2. Leonard Sengere

      I don’t know man, this barking four-legged animal that answers to Rex might not be a dog. Maybe it’s a fish 😂😂

      Reply
    3. dumpy bucks

      “the government is dump” what does that mean? do you mean like a rubbish dump? also does a dog bucks? or barks? im confoozedy !

      Reply
  2. Col it a Bluff

    The problem with our present gvt is legitimacy and trying to appear to be doing something ological. The state papers and news are always pushing these airpie type of stories that never come to fruition and everyone with common sense would be surprised of a failed outcome. If it is not a company overpricing sanitary gloves or asking the city to pay for garbage or printing ballot paper at exorbitant price or supplying non existent goats forget about Investment in Zimbabwe.

    Reply
    1. Leonard Sengere

      That opportunity to swindle the taxpayers with overpriced goods/services that you don’t even have to deliver all with the blessing of the govt is exactly the kind of thing that could attract some ínvestors’.

      Reply
  3. User001

    Well, Mr Sengere, your article said it all. How can a company that has no money come up with 200mil capital? If they were truly an honest and open organization then their financial records would reflect otherwise.
    It’s also rare to get companies from the UK expressing interest in operating in Zim, tech companies at most.
    But this is Zimbabwe, anything is possible as long as you have the right connections

    Reply
    1. Leonard Sengere

      True, anything is possible. Especially when there is preferential treatment on offer. The only thing that’s certain is it’s highly unlikely that whatever comes from this, if anything, will benefit the public. Not impossible, but highly unlikely.

      Reply
  4. Kevin

    As of November 2022 the company had shareholder funds of upto $57 000 and being sceptical me let’s just say they made 100mil in 2023 . The math itself does not even work .Aigoti chii iye apinda muZimba there’s no way he’d have said “Zimbabwe is not a conducive destination”, knowing very well Vene was watching.
    IT’S the same way us guys act when we’re throwing trash or trying to woo that hottie, we’ll say anything, a lie on top of another . It’s like he’s selling condoms in an old people’s home , who would even buy that😅😂🤣.
    These investors ngavasadi kutijairira.

    Reply
    1. The Oracle

      You really cannot make it up.

      Reply
    2. Leonard Sengere

      It’s negative shareholder funds of $57,000. He could not even contribute that as capital in his own company, in fact he has only put in $1 capital since 2009. He loans his company $57000 and a year later he has access to $200m?

      Taura hako, vaakuda kutijairira.

      Reply
  5. The Last Don

    What’s with our government and UK 🇬🇧 companies? The other day the CSC was sold a dummy by another company.

    Reply
    1. Leonard Sengere

      I guess the UK economy is not growing fast enough, they are looking to swindle a few Africans here and there to get by.

      Reply
      1. HM

        Eeee. Strive Masiiwa akatanga econet asina Mari. He is now the richest black man in the UK. It’s all about the idea not the cash upfront. All this talk about money in hand is outdated. With a good idea you can get the money. What’s important about these guys is what it is they want to do differently from what’s already there.
        Our economy is perfect for those with adequate shock absorbers. High risk but high returns. Kune ma adrenalin jungies vanotozvida izvozvo, ndoyavarikuti conducive environment.

        Reply
        1. Leonard Sengere

          It’s not outdated. Startup funding is hitting all-time lows, investors are looking for profitable businesses more and morerather than just a scale it and figure out monetisation model.

          These guys have no track record of running a business. Their financials show they haven’t operated at all.

          So, yeah, when there is an opportunity for preferential treatment in ironclad agreements with the Zim govt they could raise some money. Not $200m but some money because at the end of the day the Zim govt is known to go back on its word and not respect property rights.

          Even adrenaline junkies know which risks to take and which are excessive.

          Reply
  6. IMC Hater

    IMC communications masquerading as Clear Mobitel

    Reply
    1. Leonard Sengere

      I wouldn’t actually be surprised if it turned out the 2 companies were related in some way.

      Reply
  7. Dzidzai

    Investment is always welcome. However, a lot of FDI is phantom capital as said by Tue Financial Times, a lot of it is foreign companies bridging the tax man.

    How I wish we would also get the red carpet from our government, but perhaps we are the wrong colour, tribe or party. A government that is in perpetual campaign mode, misses the woods for the trees. Deals always look great when they have an exotic aspect, I suppose, but who feels it knows, forget New York, making it here?

    We wish the company well, anything for us to get $20 USD 5mbps unlimited internet per month. GDP increases, more tax revenue for GoZ, but it also means more information sharing and scrutiny, democracy, education, transactions, tax revenue…..which will pit some people in a spot of bother.

    Reply
    1. The Oracle

      Well Dzidzai you didn’t know by now that some people love to showoff. If you are all driving, staying in low density areas and going hotels it would take the gloss out of their positions.

      Apart from showing off, the is a jealous spirit. Imagine men who get easily jealous. They do not want to see others succeed, they will take the entire nation down if they can, just for just.

      You also forget the spiritual aspect. Some people have personalised nation shrines, and their religion cannot allow others to succeed, especially an orphan boy, the story is too much for them.

      Reply
      1. Dzidzai

        I was shocked at the Rainbow Towers. I am like, I want to go into the bar and buy one Zambezi dumby for $2, but apparently hotels are exclusive and my dress code, meaning my head band is not allowed. So two lads man handled me and escorted me back outside were I belong. Guys you still get fussy about staying in hotels, its just a room, that you pay for. I stayed at the Rainbow towers for close to a month until they had a long stayers party, subtle way to say zwakwana, chiendai kudzimba dzenyu ta’a bho! Truly speaking some of our leaders behave like children, not forgetting self importance, and the look mama I’m in a hotel, radio, newspaper, TV. Narcissism

        Reply
        1. Longhirst

          I like the pin point commentary

          Reply
        2. Centurion

          To the guy I said to, ‘T-shirt yako wakawumbuka but you want to tell me of standards’, sorry it was the heat of the moment. It just means the bar revenue will be down $2 this year ended.

          You do know small transactions count. Like the guy who stole 5cents from millions of transactions.

          Our companies can I’ll afford to turn away customers in this economy. Standards or none. You chase away 1 person, you maybe chasing away millions.

          Reply
    2. Leonard Sengere

      That’s the part that’s infuriating. We severely need investment in this country and so of course, we hope deals like these work out. But these guys know how to waste our time.

      Which is why the saddest part is that if they rolled out the same redcarpet for local entrepreneurs, we could see a little spark in the economy. But alas, we are of the wrong colour, tribe and party.

      Reply
  8. David Doc Domingo

    Well articulated and captivating story.
    Always looking forward to your articles. Keep them coming!

    Reply
    1. Leonard Sengere

      🙏🏾🙏🏾

      Reply
  9. Dzidzai

    I have a short message for the lady border jumper. You came after more than 10 years because you were ‘angry’. I hear you want to come back again, but you must answer because a crime was committed. I’m glad you finally got your passport. Family or not, I will come after you if break laws with impunity, because Zimbabwe should come first.

    Reply
  10. Dzidzai

    I am back with this issue because its an important issue, our people need affordable internet.

    Viva Mobile Network

    USD20 per month 5-10Mbps unlimited internet. 4G LTE + FWA.

    Potential subscribers: 3m

    Revenue per month: USD 60million

    That’s a USD billion dollar company, then we add movies and live events, billionaire, easily.

    More importantly a household of 5 people will get unlimited internet for USD4 per month. Our country men then get smarter, we earn more tax revenue and the GDP grows as per World Bank research.

    I do not know how manyvof our companies make a billion dollars per year. It finally means Dzidzai can pay for tours for his beloved Prince Edward School Tigers. My favourite sports team in the World, like Mr. John Brendenkamp, also a blue blood.

    Reply
    1. Leonard Sengere

      I’m all for this. Where are we getting infrastructure? Are we knocking on Potraz’s door and the MNOs to get sweet infrastructure sharing deals? Are we setting up an MVNO?

      Reply
      1. Dzidzai

        I was invited to speak at my forth MVNO conference in South Africa, for obvious reasons I cannot travel just yet, free flight and hotel and all. I don’t have vision 2030, just thankful for surving a day. A day at a time that’s me now. Thinking about setting up Uhuru again, we will see.

        Reply
  11. Dzidzai

    With internet kids in the high density and rural areas can now also participate in the global economy. They can read articles like the ones below, why can’t an African aspire to go to space like Mike Shuttleworth. Some will tinker with Aviary, a free download from NASA that allows those with a basic comprehension of Python, Linux and Maths an opportunity to design an Aircraft. We might even get a website to rival Take a Lot or I don’t know, but at least the kids will stay away from bad crowds.

    Reply
    1. The Oracle

      Dzidzai parents also need to invest in training their children to search for things that intertain and educate them, for their level. But that’s a parenting matter, find what works best for you. A start is the many articles on parenting and child health on the internet. We can finally get benefit economically and socially from that high IQ and Literacy ranking.

      Reply
  16. The Empress

    Mr Sengere you came out your corner swinging!
    But you’re right something smells rotten about this whole situation.

    Reply
    1. Leonard Sengere

      It stinks to high heaven and they expect us to ignore that.

      Reply
      ds2 = − dτ 2 = gαβ dxα
      dxβ
      = −

      α
      2 − βi β
      i

      dt2 + 2 βi dxi
      dt + γij dxi
      dxj

      Spacetime equation

      Reply
    Gold mafia

    Reply
  24. Disgruntled Netone Senior Employee

    Typical of Zimbabwe.

    I remember Viva Mobile by Dzidzai Chidumba commenting here. He had plans to assist with customer acquisition through africom and Potraz did them dirty. Such talent and passion were shot down. Potraz came with a new isp mvno framework. I think Nyasha Charumbira is the name; got an mvno license. I work for Netone. The guys have the technology, financial backing and knowledge but our Ceo shot them down for God knows the reason. That same talent is raising serious money in road construction.

    These are just a few. There is massive talent reading here, but of course, the system hates young people or affiliated people. Netone is almost insolvent and can’t do new projects. For those with ideas our CEO closes the door for them

    Reply
    1. 😂😂

      Havana ku greeza Zanu ne Vene 😂😂. Haaa Mushanaz auraya company yedu amana. Ndasuwa Lazi

      Reply
  25. Shaddowwalker

    It is an interesting initiative and a good one for Zimbabwe. One would actually want to understand if there are actually really clients to which they have provided the services alleged they provide..

    Reply
