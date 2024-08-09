Tinashe Mugabe’s Closure DNA Show YouTube Channel Hacked

One of the most popular YouTube channels in Zimbabwe, The Closure DNA Show by Tinashe Mugabe was hacked this afternoon. The channel was “stolen” by some people who seem to want to use to push crypto content or scams.

Disclosing the hacking incident, The Closure DNA show posted a statement on its other social channels about this:

To the Bota Family Please note that our YouTube channel got hacked. We will notify you once a recovery has been done. Much Love

How hackers steal YouTube channels

YouTube channels getting hacked is pretty common. The average person with a YouTube channel isn’t protected well against hackers. They could lose it to basic things such as not using 2 factor Authentication, using the same password on multiple websites, browsing questionable websites and downloading question things without minding their security.

While it’s hard to know how exactly this channel was hacked, the usual way channels are stolen is via the Google Gmail account associated with the YouTube channel. Someone on Tinashe Mugabe’s team who has access to the email account would have probably been misled into handing over control of the email and through it the channel associated the email.

Since this channel was stolen by Crypto people, it’s possible the email address was hacked through some questionable crypto advert, or website, or some bad software installed.

How to recover a hacked YouTube channel

The Closure DNA Show will have to recover the Gmail account that is associated with this YouTube Channel first. And once that is done, recover the channel and hopefully reverse any damage done before it’s too complicated to do so.

Ofcourse it’s important for them to have the phone number associated with the channel, as this would help them recover it quickly. Google will typically want to verify ownership of the channel through the phone number, or another email associated with it. Seems pretty straight forward but if the account was created a long time ago, this can get tricky.

About the Channel

The channel has close to 300k followers and is home to a YouTube show where couples in rocky relationships are interviewed and DNA results on disputed paternity are revealed during the show. The entertaining content has made a name for the show in Zimbabwe.