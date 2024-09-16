Local Company Aura, Announces Starlink Authorised Reseller Status

Aura, a local company, has announced it’s now an Starlink Authorised Reseller in Zimbabwe. You will remember Aura was co-founded and is led by Samuelle Dimairho, who is mostly known in tech for Chengetedzai Depository.

Aura becomes the third local company to announce is official Starlink reseller status. The company told us this morning that it’s targeting the enterprise market and that customers can start buying immediately. They also told Techzim they are planning an official launch event soon.

Dimairho announced via a release:

Aura Group is proud to announce that we are now an officially licensed Reseller of Starlink, delivering high-speed, low-latency Internet solutions to Zimbabwean businesses and institutions. Committed to enhancing connectivity and supporting technological growth, we deliver reliable internet services across various sectors. We offer priority data, giving customers network precedence and consistently faster speeds. Additionally, customers on our priority plans will benefit from 24/7 prioritized support and a publicly routable IPv4 address. We are excited to lead this technological shift, empowering Zimbabwean businesses to thrive in the digital economy. An official launch event for the service will take place on 24 September 2024.

Discover how Starlink can elevate your operations by contacting our sales team today.

Dimairho told us his company has been cleared by Potraz. See, in Zimbabwe it’s illegal to sell Starlink kits unless you have been cleared by the telecoms regulator.

We’re not sure why this is the case, but we hope the clearance itself is not just some more attempts at gatekeeping, and that it’s not to onerous.

Starlink certifies resellers to serve business customers in the locations it’s been licensed. The objective is for these companies to provide value added services to business customers – things like designing and planning the network based on needs, choosing the right packages and equipment, troubleshooting, accessories, and providing means to pay locally.

For residential customers, there’s really no need to go through a reseller, and these authorised reseller will likely just refer you to starlink.com.