How to Share My Starlink With Neighbours

As someone who’s helped over 300 people buy, register, and install Starlink across Zimbabwe and the region, I’ve seen firsthand how this satellite internet service is changing lives. But let’s face it – that initial setup cost can be a real punch to the wallet for many Zimbabweans. But, what if I told you there’s a way to spread the Starlink love (and the costs) around your neighbourhood and maybe allow you to get on the bandwagon too? Buckle up, because we’re about to dive into the world of shared satellite internet!

The High Cost of High-Speed: Why Pooling Resources Makes Sense

Let’s start with the elephant in the room – the cost. At US$350 for the standard kit (or $200 for the Mini) plus shipping and handling of $23, before we start talking about that $50 monthly subscription, Starlink isn’t exactly pocket change for the average Zimbabwean. I remember setting up a Starlink dish for a client in Bulawayo who joked, “I hope this thing can also cook sadza, wash my clothes and take the kids to school because I’ve just spent my household budget for the month!”



Sure sure you may argue that prior to licensing Starlink kit prices were just something else, hovering around US$600-1,000, however, even at the now reduced price of around $500 (kit + shipping + monthly subs + hardware installation) many people who would like to get onboard may not do so. We’d definitely think otherwise when reading that low income areas are running out of Starlink capacity the first week!

But here’s where things get interesting. What if you could split that cost between, say, 5 households? Suddenly, that initial investment drops to $100 per family, and the monthly fee becomes a much more palatable $10 each. Not too shabby for unlimited high-speed internet, right?

The Nuts and Bolts: Setting Up a Shared Starlink Network

Now, before you start knocking on your neighbours’ doors with a collection tin, let’s talk about the technical side of things. To share your Starlink connection effectively, you’ll need:

1. A robust WiFi router capable of handling multiple connections – unfortunately the router supplied by Starlink out the box isn’t capable and you would have to get a third party WiFi router to handle this. They should go from about US$60 upwards, we’re talking of Mikrotik, Ruijie or even the higher end TP-Link.

2. Ethernet cables – while the longer, the better, take into consideration that you can’t run a cable for longer than 100m, but realistically you don’t want to be going over 70m.

3. WiFi extenders or mesh network devices for broader coverage – all Starlink routers from Gen 2 and Gen 3 are also WiFi mesh routers inherently. No special configuration needs to be done, just accept it to pair to your network and you’re good. We’ve successfully added 5 mesh routers to a network, haven’t tried more than that, but what you want to make sure is that everyone is getting the best quality of service. Let me add here that the Starlink mesh routers don’t come cheap so you may want to consider going third party.

4. A basic understanding of network setup (or a tech-savvy friend) – it’s not that complicated (when you know what you’re doing) but yeah, consider getting someone who knows a thing or two about networking. We could definitely assist over at Safari Mounts, just fill in this form and we’ll give you a shout.

We once set up a shared Starlink network for a small cluster of homes in Harare. We positioned the dish on the roof of the centrally-located house and used a combination of long Ethernet cables and mesh WiFi nodes to create a network that covered all five properties. The look on people’s faces when they first loaded a YouTube video without buffering was priceless!

Keeping It Legal: The Elephant in the Room

Now, I know what you’re thinking – “Isn’t this against Starlink’s terms and conditions?” Well, you’re not wrong. Starlink’s user agreement does prohibit reselling or sharing the service beyond a single household. But here’s the thing – in many parts of Zimbabwe, it’s either bend the rules a little or have no internet at all.

That said, there are ways to stay on the right side of things:

Keep your sharing circle small and informal Avoid advertising your shared connection or charging “customers” Consider it more of a “cost-sharing arrangement” among friends

Protecting Your Shared Network: Security First!

When you’re sharing internet access, security becomes even more critical. Here are some must-do steps:

Use a strong WiFi password and change it regularly Set up a guest network for visitors Enable WPA3 encryption if your router supports it Use a good firewall to monitor and control traffic

Remember, one person’s dodgy download could spell trouble for everyone on the network. Which brings us to our next point…

Avoiding the Copyright Cops: Keeping Your Shared Connection Clean

Starlink takes a dim view of copyright infringement, and the last thing you want is to lose your precious connection because someone decided to torrent the latest Hollywood blockbuster. Here’s how to keep things above board:

Educate your sharing group about the risks of illegal downloads Consider using a network-wide VPN for added privacy Implement content filtering to block known piracy sites Have a clear agreement about acceptable use among your group

Power Problems: Keeping the Connection Alive

Ah, ZESA. Our old friend who loves to play hide and seek with the electricity. When setting up a shared Starlink connection, power backup is crucial. I once had a client in Mutare who positioned the Starlink dish on his roof, only to realise he was the only one in the neighbourhood without solar power. Cue a week of very annoyed neighbours every time the power went out!

To avoid this:

Place the Starlink equipment at a house with reliable backup power Consider pooling resources for a shared solar setup to power the network Use UPS devices for critical network components Have a plan B (like mobile hotspots) for extended outages

Creative Cost-Cutting: Thinking Outside the Box

Want to bring down those Starlink costs even further? Here are some creative ideas:

Community Fundraising: Host a local event to raise funds for the initial setup Barter System: Exchange Starlink access for other goods or services in your community Gradual Expansion: Start with a core group and allow others to “buy in” over time Shared Maintenance Fund: Create a kitty for future repairs or upgrades

I know of someone who helped a group of small business owners in a rural area pool their resources for a shared Starlink connection. They not only split the costs but also used it as an opportunity to create a small business hub, sharing office space and resources. Talk about making lemonade from lemons!

The Bottom Line: Connectivity with a Side of Community

While sharing your Starlink connection might not be strictly by the book, the reality is that for many Zimbabweans, it’s a game-changer. It’s not just about splitting costs – it’s about bringing high-speed internet to areas that have been left behind in the digital revolution.

Just remember to approach this with caution, respect for your neighbours, and a solid plan. And who knows? You might just find that sharing internet leads to sharing a whole lot more – ideas, opportunities, and a stronger sense of community.

So, are you ready to become your neighbourhood’s internet hero? Just don’t be surprised if you suddenly become everyone’s go-to tech support. Trust me, I speak from experience!



For those still struggling with buying Starlink due to capacity problems, knowing which bank card to use or just general payment challenges, transferring a kit to Zimbabwe, selecting the right hardware for their needs, installation, accessories, troubleshooting Starlink and other such issues… a local ICT company, Safari Mounts, is helping Zimbabweans navigate Starlink problems with some hand holding. They can be contacted via this Google form and are charging a nominal fee to help. Techzim benefits a referral fee when they help you.

image source: Starlink