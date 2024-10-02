This camera takes amazing pictures in complete darkness and has 365-day battery life

If you’ve ever used the Night Mode on any flagship phone then you know how indistinguishable it is from magic. It’s flying-in-a-rusero levels of technology.

As impressive as smartphone night modes are, allowing your camera to see even better than your naked eye, they are no match for proper night cameras.

I came across the EufyCam S3 Pro. It took that night videography game and threw some AI at it and the results are impressive.

The EufyCam S3 Pro is a 4K home security camera with what they are calling MaxColor Vision, offering AI-powered colour night vision for enhanced clarity in darkness.

Check this out:

Eufy says that’s an actual shot taken with eufyCam S3 Pro. Whatever they are doing with MaxColor Vision is working, it’s easily besting the human eye. There are options for an adaptive spotlight and also infrared and the results speak for themselves.

Tell me how this shouldn’t get people in trouble for wizardry. You can see these pictures in better quality on the Eufy website to truly appreciate how impressive they are.

The wizardry comes from an AI-powered processor that helps bring true colors and clear footage even in the darkest areas. There is also an adaptive spotlight that can be triggered by motion to help bring an even clearer picture.

For the nerds, this camera is equipped with a 1/1.8-inch CMOS sensor, F1.0 aperture, and an AI-powered ISP. The stacked CMOS sensor increases light sensitivity by three times, or so they say.

Then comes the part that caught my eye.

365-day battery life

That’s what we like to hear in this country of ours where 18-hour power cuts are the order of the day.

The EufyCam S3 Pro is able to go a full year on its battery because it tops it up with solar. It’s actually not just a year, they say this little camera is powered by this setup indefinitely.

The camera has a 13,000mAh battery and the solar power runs on what they call SolarPlus 2.0 tech. They say just 1 hour of sunlight per day is enough to keep the camera’s battery fully charged.

If there’s one thing we aren’t starved of, it’s sunlight. This means that in Zimbabwe, even during the rainy months, you can expect to see this little camera all charged up.

The camera has a built-in solar panel and you can add an external panel to expand energy coverage.

Listen, I know very few are in the market for a security camera like this. A bundle with two cameras and a data hub costs $549.99. So, its mostly businesses and the affluent who would buy this in Zimbabwe.

However, the technology is still cool. Hence why we are talking about it.

If you decide to go for it, you will be glad to know that, unlike many security camera systems, you won’t have to worry about paying any additional monthly subscription.

Instead of storing video on the cloud, recorded clips are stored in the station’s built-in 16GB of storage. Eufy says it provides up to 16TB of expandable storage without monthly fees.

Also read: