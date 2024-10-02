inDrive launches courier services in Harare, get your packages delivered by bike, car or foot

inDrive seems to have carved out a huge piece of the ride-hailing pie for itself in Zimbabwe. Since it’s launch in Zimbabwe, more competitors have entered the market, offering cheaper fares in some instances but if the conversations I have with regular folk are anything to go by, inDrive is the standard.

inDrive started out with ride-hailing services in Harare and those same services are now available in a few other cities – Bulawayo, Gweru and Mutare. This is the standard ‘get a car to take you from point A to point B in your city.

inDrive then introduced intercity rides. That was not enough, today, inDrive announces the launch of courier services.

Says Kudzai Jeke, inDrive Country Representative in Zimbabwe:

We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Zimbabwe. With our presence in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, and Mutare, we’re making strides towards offering fair and more accessible mobility solutions to the Zimbabwean community. The launch of our courier services, alongside our existing intercity service and ride-hailing, reflects our commitment to addressing local needs and challenges, empowering residents and businesses with greater convenience and opportunities for growth.

Courier services

inDrive has officially launched its courier services in Harare. They say individuals and businesses can now send packages safely and efficiently.

The packages can be delivered by car (maximum of 20kg) or by bike, motorcycle and foot couriers (maximum of 10kg).

As you would imagine, prices will depend on the delivery method. Do note though that this service is not for you to ship your gold bars. The items you want delivered should be packed in a box or bag and their value should not exceed $100.

There is long list of items you cannot ship, as you would expect. Items like alcohol, weapons, medicines etc. So, you will have to go through the full list to see what’s prohibited.

The process goes like this:

Create an order – Enter a pick up and a drop off addresses. Choose a type of delivery that suits your needs: bike, car, or on foot. Offer a fair price

Choose the best offer – Pick a trusted courier by rating, price and time of arrival

Send and track – See where your courier is, track your parcel’s live status and know when it’s delivered

Rate your courier and delivery

When you’re hailing rides for intracity travel you get a recommended price to offer. Unfortunately, you don’t get a recommended price when trying to send packages.

So, we asked inDrive how much people can expect to pay when shipping packages. We will update this article when we get that response, so stay tuned for that.

Intercity rides

You can ride to other cities and surrounding areas

You offer your fare and choose your driver

Then you set your date and time. inDrive says you no longer need to rely on bus timetables. Crazy bus timetables are freshly in my mind because just last week some relatives of mine had to jump on a bus to attend a funeral in the rural areas. They boarded the bus at around 3pm in Harare, only for it to leave the bus station just before 7pm. It was brutal.

With inDrive you get a door-to-door service to your exact destination. Some locations aren’t supported yet, so maybe not to the rural areas for now.

You can reserve all seats for a private ride or share the trip with other passengers and pay only for your seat.

Do note though that you offer a fare for this intercity ride. inDrive doesn’t give you guidance on what a fair fare would be. We asked inDrive for some guidance on what you can expect to pay for these intercity rides. Something like a median price per kilometre. It’s hard to just throw a number out there without it.

Again, we will update this article when we get inDrive’s response.

