Windows 11: The good, the bad and the meh…

Microsoft is launching the next generation of the Windows (11) operating system, tomorrow the 24th of June 2021. We browsed the internet to see what was being said about it and here are our thoughts.

You can play or download the podcast with the link below:

NB: Techzim is now zero-rated for text-based content. However, for embedded videos and media like podcasts, you will need to have data.

You should also check these Technikari episodes

Zimbabwe’s Cannabis grower’s licence is priced way too high and this is keeping the country from a rapidly expanding and lucrative industry.

The cannabis growers licence fee is keeping Zim from a billion-dollar industry

Is Huawei’s Harmony OS going to make a dent on the Android and iOS duopoly?

Does Huawei’s Harmony OS stand a chance against iOS & Android?

ZIMRA recently gave a grace period for the importation of cars that are 10 years or older. Now, this comes after the ban the govt instituted in April 2021 which leads us to believe it’s all about the revenue dip ZIMRA was experiencing on its end.

Extending 10-year-old car imports after “the ban” is all about the money