Econet dismisses claims that it is disabling the hotspot feature on customer devices

Local journalist Tichaona Zindoga this afternoon made a fascinating claim on Twitter. He said, in a 4 part tweet, that Econet Wireless Zimbabwe is disabling the hotspot or tethering function on their customers’ phones to encourage the purchase of the recently launched 4G MiFi Smart Kambudzi.

So, @econetzimbabwe has decided to disable people's gadgets from tethering or using multiple devices on their "wifi bundle" apparently because they want consumers to buy kambudzi mifi at over US$50 which they allow to tether. Truly shameful, criminal and immoral 1/4 pic.twitter.com/5AAkpAcWm3 — Tichaona Zindoga (@TichZindoga) July 8, 2021

Tethering or creating a hotspot is when you allow devices around you to use the data bundle on a device capable of the function.

Now, as far as we know, there is no way that a mobile network operator can disable the hotspot function on a device. The ability to do that is buried within each individual phone’s system. For Econet to inhibit customers from creating hotspots, I imagine it would require methods that would breach a number of local and international laws.

In response to this, Econet Group Media and Corporate Communications Executive, Fungai Mandiveyi, said:

“The reports are unfounded and completely untrue. We have not ‘disabled’ customers ability from tethering, and we have no capacity to do so. As a digital service provider, we want more customers – not less – to use data and to enjoy our digital services, and therefore we have no interest in stopping people from tethering”

On that note, you should check if your device can create a hotspot. Usually the setting is easily accessible on devices that have the feature.

