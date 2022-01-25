Applications open for Open Parly’s US$1,000 Murewa Hackathon

Magamba Network (Open Parly ZW) is looking for young people, community activists, citizen journalists and developers to promote progressive new civic tech within Zimbabwe’s civic space through finding offline solutions to provide access to information to rural communities using innovative tools for the Rural Kiosk.
The Civic Hackathon is a day-long event that brings together experts including developers, designers, citizen journalists, activists and community participants to solve a single problem.
Requirements for entry are simple, all interested parties should be between 18 – 35 years old
Venue: Murewa
Date: 4 February 2022
Time: 8:30 – 4pm
You can find the application form with the link HERE
Are you aged between 18-35 years, residing in Murewa and interested in participating in our upcoming #Hackathon?— Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) January 24, 2022
Fill in your details on the link below to register and stand a chance to win USD$1k prize money…https://t.co/htsrqMZK42 pic.twitter.com/bOeoHVYvZ8
You should also check out
- Zim Startups! Check out this US$5K Africa wide entrepreneurship programme
- 2021 was a year of firsts for Zimbabwean startups
- Startups with climate adaptation solutions, check out this accelerator
- Zim startups! Apply to pitch your ideas at Africa Tech Summit 2022!!
- Aspiring Filmmakers! Apply for Netflix’s US$1 mil scholarship