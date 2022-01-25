Applications open for Open Parly’s US$1,000 Murewa Hackathon

Magamba Network (Open Parly ZW) is looking for young people, community activists, citizen journalists and developers to promote progressive new civic tech within Zimbabwe’s civic space through finding offline solutions to provide access to information to rural communities using innovative tools for the Rural Kiosk.

The Civic Hackathon is a day-long event that brings together experts including developers, designers, citizen journalists, activists and community participants to solve a single problem.

Requirements for entry are simple, all interested parties should be between 18 – 35 years old

Venue: Murewa

Date: 4 February 2022

Time: 8:30 – 4pm

You can find the application form with the link HERE

Are you aged between 18-35 years, residing in Murewa and interested in participating in our upcoming #Hackathon?



Fill in your details on the link below to register and stand a chance to win USD$1k prize money…https://t.co/htsrqMZK42 pic.twitter.com/bOeoHVYvZ8 — Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) January 24, 2022

You should also check out