Applications open for Open Parly’s US$1,000 Murewa Hackathon

Magamba Network (Open Parly ZW) is looking for young people, community activists, citizen journalists and developers to promote progressive new civic tech within Zimbabwe’s civic space through finding offline solutions to provide access to information to rural communities using innovative tools for the Rural Kiosk.

The Civic Hackathon is a day-long event that brings together experts including developers, designers, citizen journalists, activists and community participants to solve a single problem.

Requirements for entry are simple, all interested parties should be between 18 – 35 years old

Venue: Murewa
Date: 4 February 2022
Time: 8:30 – 4pm

You can find the application form with the link HERE

