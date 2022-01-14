Zimbabwean inventor Maxwell Chikumbutso has reportedly created a radio-frequency powered television. This means that there is no power cable and the TV is powered purely by radio waves similar to WiFi and Bluetooth.
“With an RF-powered generator embedded on a TV set, it is now possible for many people to enjoy watching TV whilst they are off-grid. For me, this started off as a dream in 2003, but today it’s now a reality. We have successfully developed a solution that powers televisions, smartphones, laptop computers, fridges just to name a few.
“Goodbye to electric wired home appliances. Welcome to the future with the world’s first Free Energy powered 55″ UHD Samsung TV. The dawn of wireless self-powered gadgets is here!”Maxwell Chikumbutso via The Herald
The concept isn’t new because Samsung debuted a radio-frequency powered TV remote at CES 2022 which also has a small solar panel on the back. However, what Maxwell Chikumbutso has done, if true, could mean that conventional electrical infrastructure is a thing of the past because it will all be antenna arrays. TVs, smartphones and all other devices will be radio frequency powered
But is this even possible?
Maxwell Chikumbutso of Saith Technologies is back – Claims generator powers 10 houses at once
Cover Image Credit The Herald
8 thoughts on “Zim inventor develops TV that doesn’t need a power cable, Is that even possible?”
How did he develop a Samsung TV?? He developed an RF generator not a TV
This guy is a fraud, ndiye futi wePower generator that harnesses RF radiation and converts it to electricity apparently. He hasn’t he brought even a single one of his inventions to market.
He hasn’t invented a thing, modding is not inventing. TechZim munyore maheadlines kwawo. Better kutonyora nezve John Deere autonomous tractor and tillage tool
Dude is not an inventor, he just customised a Samsung tv
He didn’t even customise anything?? He is very stupid now that TV doesn’t have a valid warranty 😂😂😂😂😂
Lol, I appreciate the struggle to keep things diplomatic! The basic concepts of wireless power transmission have been theorised and proven for over a hundred years but I can accept that science can move forward. What feeds my scepticism here is the reluctance to just demo this tech in a controlled environment to observers. He doesn’t have to give up any secret recipes, heck, he could even call it straight up magic! Just set this up in a secure space on a plexiglass stand and let it run for a week. It would prove at the very least that it’s not just running on an internal battery and that something external and contactless is keeping it going. Short of that I can’t help but be sceptical.
conventional electrical infrastructure is a thing of the past because it will all be antenna arrays??? Those antennas will still need power, so how will electrical infrastructure be a thing of the past?
Iko kamunyati kake kaarikuti kanopedza masports hakazokonzeri interference with other gadgets?😂😂😂😂