Zim inventor develops TV that doesn’t need a power cable, Is that even possible?

Zimbabwean inventor Maxwell Chikumbutso has reportedly created a radio-frequency powered television. This means that there is no power cable and the TV is powered purely by radio waves similar to WiFi and Bluetooth.

“With an RF-powered generator embedded on a TV set, it is now possible for many people to enjoy watching TV whilst they are off-grid. For me, this started off as a dream in 2003, but today it’s now a reality. We have successfully developed a solution that powers televisions, smartphones, laptop computers, fridges just to name a few. “Goodbye to electric wired home appliances. Welcome to the future with the world’s first Free Energy powered 55″ UHD Samsung TV. The dawn of wireless self-powered gadgets is here!” Maxwell Chikumbutso via The Herald

The concept isn’t new because Samsung debuted a radio-frequency powered TV remote at CES 2022 which also has a small solar panel on the back. However, what Maxwell Chikumbutso has done, if true, could mean that conventional electrical infrastructure is a thing of the past because it will all be antenna arrays. TVs, smartphones and all other devices will be radio frequency powered

But is this even possible?

Maxwell Chikumbutso of Saith Technologies is back – Claims generator powers 10 houses at once

Cover Image Credit The Herald