TECHNIKARI: ZESA’s strength is TRANSMISSION infrastructure, not power generation with DPA CEO Norman Moyo

On this episode of Technikari, I was joined by Norman Moyo the CEO of the Econet Group subsidiary that Strive Masiyiwa said would be bigger than Liquid Intelligent Technologies and Econet Wireless – Distributed Power Africa (DPA). We discussed the state of power generation in Africa with a particular focus on the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) and the shortfalls in power production that have been a feature of the last two decades and how that relates to Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

We also covered:

Why Independent Power Producers, like DPA, are only installing solar at mines and factories.

The equity deal DPA has with France’s national power company EDF.

ZESA’s strength is the transmission infrastructure it has, they should leverage that and let private players generate electricity.

The legacy debt and other problems plaguing ZESA and its African counterparts.

ZESA is importing expensive electricity and selling it to customers at a discount. This is unsustainable…

The US$100 Billion for renewable energy fund that Zimbabwe and Africa are missing out on.

Will DPA meet the ambition that Strive Masiyiwa has for it?

Nuclear power is too far off for Africa. We have the sun, let’s use it.

