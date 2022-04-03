TECHNIKARI: A brand is not a logo, it’s a story SO TELL IT!!!

On this episode of Technikari, I was joined by Sherman Baloyi who is the Creative Director at OnaDsgn, a local brand strategy firm to go over why international companies spend thousands to even millions of dollars on their brand/branding or unique identity. The conversation covers how logos have become more than just “we do this” to an embodiment of the greater ideal or goal an organisation strives for. The easiest example that comes to mind is how cleverly the Amazon logo was designed to show that they will take anything from A to Z.

It’s subtleties like this that are sometimes lacking in Zimbabwe and Sherman gave me the lay of the land locally. On top of that, he shed light on which startups/companies have excelled at creating a distinct brand and those that have fallen short of the mark.

You can listen to, watch or download this episode of Technikari with Sherman Baloyi from OnaDsgn with the links below

