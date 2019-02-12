Vaya’s Million Dollar Promotion Could Land You A Car

A few days ago Vaya announced a new promotion; the Vaya & Win Million Dollar Promotion. Competitors entering this competition could win one of two Renault Kwids, phones and cash prizes, power banks and Kwese Play set-top boxes.

Entering the competition

Though Vaya hasn’t posted a blog post or anything with the T&Cs for this competition or even outlining whether there’s a millions worth of prizes or the “million dollar” tag is just promotional it seems there are two simple steps to enter this competition;

Download the Vaya Africa app and register Take a Vaya premium ride

There are two incentives to complete both of these steps. Once you’ve downloaded the app, Vaya is claiming that you will get $2 airtime and booking a premium ride will ensure you “get guaranteed 20% discount on trips”.

Where’s the airtime?

This all sounds pretty cool but the only problem is that a number of people who have been downloading the application are claiming that they are not getting the two dollars airtime and they have to manually claim the airtime on Twitter and Facebook.

What this means is that for all other customers registering on the app who are supposed to be eligible for this competition and the immediate benefits, there doesn’t seem to be any way for them to redeem the benefits.

It’s the VAYA & Win – Million Dollar Promotion! Download the #VAYAAfrica App, Register & get $2 Airtime Instantly! Take a VAYA Premium Ride & get a guaranteed 20% discount on all trips! You also stand a chance to WIN the grand prize – 1 of 2 Brand New #Renault Kwids 🚗 pic.twitter.com/cv2RGpRXGv — Vaya Africa (@VayaAfrica) February 7, 2019

The promotion will be running from the 7th of February to the 31st of March, which gives those of you who are interested an opportunity to join.