So the Zim dollar is back, sort of… There is no physical currency called the Zim dollar yet but effective today, what we have been calling RTGS dollars and bond notes are being referred to as Zimbabwean dollars.
The Minister of Finance, Mthuli Ncube has issued a statutory instrument that defines what the Zim dollar is. The same instrument sets aside the multicurrency system that has been in place since 2009. The ‘new Zim dollar is now the only accepted legal tender within Zimbabwe except for specified exceptions.
Here is part of the instrument:
18 thoughts on “BREAKING: Zim Dollar Is Back And Using USD And Other Currencies Is Now Banned!”
This is GOOD NEWS. The US dollar was a severe restraint on the Zimbabwean economy.
The ONLY advantage of the dollar in Zimbabwe is price stability. However, since dollarizing, Zimbabwean industry has HALVED its production. And since dollarizing, the government’s foreign currency reserves have fallen drastically.
It is imperative that Zimbabwe adopts its own currency once more. Follow this thought process:
1. To develop, Zimbabwe needs to invest massively in useful infrastructure projects.
2. However, due to crippling shortages in foreign currency, it can’t finance these projects.
3. To raise foreign currency stocks, Zimbabwe must stop importing so much (which depletes forex reserves) and become a net exporter.
4. With the dollar, Zimbabwe’s exports are uncompetitive.
5. With its own currency, Zimbabwe will be able to transition to an exporting economy, raise foreign currency stocks, invest in its infrastructure, and climb out of the deep hole in which it has stagnated for the last two decades.
The only way for Zimbabwe to develop is to transition to an exporting economy using its own currency. Dollarization offers short-term stability, but kills productivity in the long run, and accrues government debt.
Hopefully it’s now clear that the return of the Zim Dollar leads to development.
As long as its not recognised in zambia south Africa or dubai as legal tender its still a bond note
Do not distort history. A third, to half, of the industries closed down pre-dollarisation because it was no longer viable to operate. Companies could neither repair/service their machinery nor pay their staff a sufficient wages to retain them (as they left for greener pastures). The few industries that are there now were saved by dollarisation, otherwise there would be nothing left.
1. You can still invest in infrastructure in US dollars, instead the only investments made were massive mansions and flashy cars. We have 2019 models of top of the range cars, but 1980’s equipment.
2. Where is the investment that happened before foreign currency shortages? Zero! 22 billion US dollars amassed in local and international debt has nothing to show for on the ground.
3. Zimbabwe imports because industry is dead, you cannot just declare we must stop importing. Point at 5 things in your household that are entirely locally produced. Even grain in your staple food is imported.
4. The competitiveness of production is based on pricing, not currency. Otherwise countries with strong currencies wouldn’t be able to export. Our local products are priced high, because management get massive perks including brand new luxury vehicles every 2-5 years, whilst the workers on the ground don’t even get a living wage. Equipment is archaic, from the 90’s or 80’s, whilst the head-office parking lot sparkles with the latest executive vehicles.
5. How are those that are exporting at the moment doing it, and making a profit at that?
A local currency in NOT the ONLY way. It is a mix of policies, preparation, execution and follow through.
That’s a very interesting analysis . And it’s actually quite true. Usd was not working . However Zim is not a normal economy at the moment and this moves leaves issues to be addressed. Such as our money has basically been stolen as we deposited usd. Which became bond and is now worth much less in rtgs.
2.Reducing imports and increasing exports is indeed a problem any finance minister must solve. But it is simply not as easy as it sounds because Government wants to control exports for example an individual cannot just export his maize to Zambia, he has to sell it to gmb in zim dollar and then gmb export it in usd .
3. What is backing our Zim dollar? Mineral reserves or USD?
4. Economics law of supply tells us that producers will not want to produce much due to low profits thus shortages will be born if producers feel the zim dollar has no value and if They are expecting it to crash 5. The government will somehow need to regulate and maintain a Zim dollar economy. This is again much more difficult to actually do.
It’s an interesting move, but if the government cannot get the people to co operate and get a control of the black market . They will face more problems than ever before.
Is this Legit ??
this is absolute rubbish. we should start holding these certain individuals personally accountable for this rubbish they continue to tell us.
It will not work, it won’t work , Simple
HA HA You smoking some good weed there buddy
AND THE SHORTAGES BEGIN
There are shortages now.. what would the difference be?
So duty on vehicles at border we now paying in RTGS…?
Hell no! According to Section three, the re-introduction of the Zim Dollar doesn’t affect payment of custom and excise duty in the designated foreign currency. You will pay in USD. Simole!
Good going Cde minister, the writting is now on the wall, now let drama begin!!!
Great move Cdes.. we are on our path to a glorious Zim, lets focus on rogue cardresses and deal with them too. As we continue to shine the light. New Dawn !!
Rubbish all this
is this even verified?? you guys could be spreading fake news again!
I’v checked the SI on the RBZ website and there is nothing which is mentioning this…its just a hoax
