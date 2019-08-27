Impact Hub Hosting Event Where Entrepreneurs Share Their Failures

We’ve talked about F*ckup Nights (FUN) Harare before and the event is back yet again, this Friday.

Fuckup Nights (FUN) Harare is part of a global movement and event series that shares stories of professional failure. Each month, in events across the globe, we get three to four people to get up in front of a room full of strangers to share their own professional Fuckup. The stories of the business that crashes and burns, the partnership deal that goes sour, the product that has to be recalled, we tell them all. We do not aim to praise failure or encourage it, but rather to remove the stigma associated with it and learn from it.

The first four volumes of Fuckup Nights Harare saw a multitude of successful entrepreneurs, innovators, and industry leaders sharing their stories with us. Simbarashe Mhuriro, Joseph Bunga, Donna Ray White, Candice Mwakalyelye, Farai “The Voice” Gwaze, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa and the women behind Unplugged, Chiedza and Ellinah.

And we aren't slowing down! We have four amazing speakers lined up for this edition: Reverb7, Theophilus Marufu, Kuda Musasiwa, Ngoni "Zash" Chinhara, and Pedzi Chimbwanda.

Speaker profiles

The following speaker profiles were provided by Impact Hub:

Reverb7 is a Zimbabwean musician, producer, and House DJ. He uses African percussion’s signature sound in all of his music because, according to him, it represents his Zimbabwean pride. He has worked with notable personalities such as Andy Brown, Tehn Diamond, Vimbai Mutinhiri, Dj Naida, Simba Tagz and Ammara Brown. His songs, such as Honai and Confuse me topped the radio charts in Zimbabwe. As a DJ he has performed at prominent events such as HIFA.

Theophilus Marufu Born on the 6th of April 1988, Theo is the firstborn in a family of 3. He has no diploma in PC Maintenance and Networking. Started his acting career in high school. He has grown to become a professional actor, a fashion model and stylist, an event Emcee, a motivational speaker and a mentor to many.

Kuda Musasiwa (Also known as Begotten Sun) is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur, musician, and music producer. Musasiwa was the producer for Hip-hop artists among them Junior Brown. Musasiwa is involved in the product of Acie Lumumba’s #TLFDrive Youtube show which features celebrities being interviewed by Lumumba while he drives. He is also known for founding tech-based businesses Fresh In A Box and Lytee.

Ngoni “Zash” Chinhara Co-founder and Creative Director at the Crafted Media Guys. They are a complete visual solution. They provide creative methods to visually communicate their client’s needs. Through photography, videography, graphic design and various other new media strategies. Pedzi Chimbwanda Pedzi Chimbwanda, the founder of MentorUs, is an entrepreneur, business architect, and communicator with over 7 years’ experience in strategy and enterprise development. On a mission to help eradicate poverty and to equip Africa for global relevance, Pedzi continues to work on start-ups and corporates with interest in tech, health care, and manufacturing.

It’s a pretty interesting lineup and tickets to the event are RTGS$25 each for advanced tickets and will be RTGS$30 at the gate. You can purchase tickets from www.impacthubharare.net/buy-tickets or send via EcoCash to 0782 639 919



