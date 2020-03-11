As Exchange Rates Shoot Through The Roof, Mthuli Ncube Appoints Task Force

Today the minister of Finance has announced the establishment of a ‘Currency Stabilisation Task force’ that he will chair. He says the task force will meet every week to review and work on stabilising currency exchange rates and the associated inflation which is at crazy highs now.

Here is the press brief for you to download:

We will be breaking down some of the measure introduced as part of this announcement.

