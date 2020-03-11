advertisement

As Exchange Rates Shoot Through The Roof, Mthuli Ncube Appoints Task Force



Posted by Staff Writer

Today the minister of Finance has announced the establishment of a ‘Currency Stabilisation Task force’ that he will chair. He says the task force will meet every week to review and work on stabilising currency exchange rates and the associated inflation which is at crazy highs now.

Here is the press brief for you to download:

PRESS-STATEMENT- MTHULI NCUBE.pdfDownload

We will be breaking down some of the measure introduced as part of this announcement.

One thought on “As Exchange Rates Shoot Through The Roof, Mthuli Ncube Appoints Task Force

  1. ….sometimes one needs to go back to basics…Hon Minister spend time ku Mbare Musika, High Glen shopping centre ……Kaguvi streeet and speak to ordinary Zimbabweans.

    Until anmd unless one has a fair appreaciation of the concerns that inform how the average Zimbo thinks no number of task forces or policy statements will remedy the situation prevailing right now ???

    Reply

