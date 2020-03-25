Cambridge June & November 2020 Exams Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

Cambridge released a statement announcing that they will no longer be conducting international exams in May and June because of the Coronavirus.

Following the UK Government’s cancellation of GCSE & A’Level examinations due to the virus, there were still questions regarding whether or not Cambridge would proceed with their international examinations.

Given how COVID-19 has spread since then, it’s no surprise that Cambridge has also decided to cancel international May and June examinations;

The situation with the Covid-19 outbreak is changing rapidly. In recent days, many more countries have decided to extend school closures into May and June, making it impossible for many of our schools to hold examinations. We have been consulting closely with our global community of schools, who need as much certainty as possible at an uncertain time. Our priority is to protect the safety and wellbeing of our students and teachers, ensure fairness for all our students and support them in continuing with their education. Today, therefore, we have taken the difficult decision not to run our international examinations in the May/June 2020 series in any country. This includes Cambridge IGCSE, Cambridge O Level, Cambridge International AS & A Level, Cambridge AICE Diploma and Cambridge Pre-U.

What happens next?

Similar to the cancellation of GCSEs and A-Levels in the UK, Cambridge has decided to “assess students’ achievements using the best available evidence.” This means schools with Cambridge curriculums will work with the international board to grade schools based on the students current and predicted grade and students will still get their certificates as Cambridge seeks to ensure “students do not face disadvantage as a result of these extraordinary circumstances.”

Cambridge also said it will follow up that news with an update for schools on the 26th of March as they understand schools need “very clear guidance”.

