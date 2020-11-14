Skyworth 55″ 4K TV review: a bargain for the specs and features it offers

I had been looking for a TV for some time since my LG got stolen. Now, I’m one of those people who has traditionally been with name brands like Samsung, LG and Sony etc. I had never heard of Skyworth till I saw my siblings pull up with the Skyworth 55UB7500.

In their defence, I wasn’t explicit about what kind of TV we should get and they didn’t much care as long as it worked. I simply said “something between 45 – 55 inches and it has to be a smart TV”. This is the problem with being vague, I thought they would immediately go for the familiar brand names.

So when they came back with the Skyworth, my immediate reaction was “Oh goodness what have they done…”. I was skeptical but they had already paid and it was here so why not give it a shot.

Initial impressions of the Skyworth 55UB7500

To my surprise, the build quality was pretty good. Thin bezels with a silver bar at the bottom and the plastic didn’t feel cheap or flimsy. There was however some assembly required because the legs don’t come attached. This is not uncommon because some manufacturers do this so that those who want to mount the TV on the wall don’t have to fiddle with removing the legs. Or it could be the design of the legs not fitting the box and the protective packaging.

Skyworth 55UB7500 specs

As mentioned before the TV is 55 inches (1226.7 X 705.9 X 91.3mm) and it’s running Android 9.3:

Resolution 3840 X 2160 (4K UHD)

Motion Rate 60 Hz

Audio: Dolby Digital Plus 2 X 10W speakers (Digital Optical out)

Quadcore CPU/GPU

RAM 1.75GB and 8GB internal memory

Bluetooth 5

1 AV in

2 USB ports (2.0 & 3.0)

3 HDMI ports

1 Ethernet port

Like all Smart TVs, it has Wi-Fi connectivity and on top of that it has Google Assistant, Chromecast built it and Voice Search. The remote, like other well-known brands, has dedicated Netflix and YouTube buttons.

User experience

I’ve had the TV for about a month and a half now and I haven’t faced any issues with it. The picture quality is pretty good, especially streaming on Netflix and Youtube. Setting up to the Wi-Fi wasn’t a hassle and it performs pretty well audio-wise too, the 2 10W speakers give enough in the high and midrange but no so much in the low range. I might add external speakers soon but what it has out of the box is solid.

Google Assistant functionality works well, this was the first thing I was unsure of but I haven’t yet encountered any problems. The only thing I can say I don’t like about the Skyworth is the boot time. It takes a little longer than I expect to get started and it can get a little annoying sometimes.

Price

The Skyworth 55UB7500 is going for ZWL69 995.00 or US$865 at OK Mart. I think that’s a pretty good price considering the 55-inch LG UK6300PVB is currently going for ZWL93 499.00 and Sony KD-55X700G is going for ZWL$97 549.00 at TV Sales & Home. The Skyworth does just about all the things that those two can do at a much lower price.

If you are in the market for a 55 inch TV the Skyworth is definitely one to consider.