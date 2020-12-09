Standard Chartered and the Unstoppable Awards

Last week we got some insight into Standard Chartered’s unconventional route to digital. The bank upended the conventional and went towards digital in a way that I don’t think anyone else has. Standard Chartered decided instead of doing a massive digital onboarding exercise they would instead start closing down branches and moving services on to their bank app and online platforms.

This move by Standard Chartered Zimbabwe looks something of a masterstroke in retrospect. The digitisation exercise started well before the Coronavirus Pandemic hit. This is no way means that the bank has a third eye that can let them see into the future but it did help because when other banks started their drive to digital, Standard Chartered had a significant lead.

COVID-19 has not only forced banks to go digital but also forced many businesses to rethink how they operate. In light of this Standard Chartered decided to honour Fintech, service providers, small startups and other organisations and individuals who have kept things going during the pandemic.

advertisement

The event will be going live tonight at 6 pm and it will be hosted by Ruvheneko and will feature performances by artists such as Standard Chartered’s brand ambassador ExQ. You can catch the event with the link below:

Standard Chartered Unstoppable Awards