ZBC increases prices for TV and radio licences

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has increased TV and radio licences. The new prices are as follows:

Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) per term lasting 4 months New Price (ZWL$) Per Year Car radio licence 300.00 600.00 1 800.00 Home radio licence (rural) 25.00 75.00 225.00 Home radio licence (urban) 50.00 300.00 900.00 Home TV licence 100.00 700 2 100 Business radio licence 50.00 700 2 100 Company car radio 600.00 800.00 2 400.00 Company TV licence 1 000.00 1 125.00 4 500.00 ZBC Licencing Office

The new ZBC radio and tv licence fees were published in the Government Gazette last Friday and have been approved by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Service.

These new price hikes come at a time when Zimbabweans are locked down because of the pandemic and aren’t earning enough to keep afloat. To make matters worse the licence fees will be reviewed twice “to move in tandem with economic trends”.

