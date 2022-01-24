I think this one might be on me. A few articles ago I said that it was surprising that none of Zimbabwe’s mobile network operators (MNOs) had raised data bundle prices in 2022 and that must have sent some bad vibes into the universe because Econet has announced that it will be reviewing data bundle prices on the 25th of January 2022.
Dear Customers,
Please note, we will review our Voice, Data & SMS bundle prices effective, Tuesday 25 January 2022.
To access Voice & Data bundles dial *143#
To access SMS bundles dial *140#
Econet on Twitter
Visit www.econet.co.zw/services/bundles for more information.
Econet has fired the first shot and it’ll be interesting to see how expensive the bundles are going to be this time. I fear that Private Wi-Fi bundles are going to be asking of a lot from Econet’s customers but we will have to wait and see.
This announcement, of course, means that we should expect the same from NetOne and Telecel.
3 thoughts on “It only took Econet 24 days into 2022 to raise bundle prices”
Note how prices are always “reviewed”, when everyone knows damn well they’re going to increase by some horrific amount! True, with the way Zimbabwe’s been run into the ground, it was bound to happen, but at least they and others could be more honest about it!
True that. They are always so vocal when it comes to their promotions but when they are adjusting prices they are stealthy. Customers know that prices are going to go up, there is no need to be sheepish about it.
Hear comes 🤣🤣🤣 another price increase