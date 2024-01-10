This initiative links African entrepreneurs in the blue economy with international investors, applications open

Does one need to live by the ocean to be able to understand the so-called blue economy? Probably. However, some of us, including myself just a minute ago, do not know what the blue economy is.

First, get your mind out the gutter, it has nothing to do with blue movies. The blue economy refers to the “sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and the preservation of ocean ecosystems.”

To clear it up, it’s key components include fisheries and aquaculture, shipping and maritime transport, tourism and recreation, renewable energy etc.

Hardly something us landlocked Zimbos would know much about, right? I can’t speak for you and so I have to let you know about this opportunity. Besides, they say the blue economy includes inland water environments and we do have experience with those.

In any case, what I’m sure of is that you entrepreneurs are looking for financing and so when there is a chance to pitch to potential investors, you would want to know.

I’m sure everyone will love the objective of BlueInvest, the organisation we are talking about today. They say they exist to “facilitate meetings between African entrepreneurs seeking financing and international investors seeking opportunities.”

Just last month, we talked about Emerging Valley, which focuses on helping African startups collaborate with Europe.

As most of you tell us, even when not asked, there are limited funding options within the country and the continent and so initiatives like these are more than welcome.