Starlink Adds 160 Km/hr In-Motion Ability to Roam Package

There’s no doubt Starlink is working hard to please its customers, globally. It’s just 5 days since it went live in Zimbabwe and we can’t keep up with the positive changes the company is announcing almost everyday.

The company has just announced that customers on the Roam package can now use their Starlinks while travelling at 160km per hour. They can also now use them internationally. Meaning they can get on a plane today to India, and just continue using their Starlink seamlessly.

In Zimbabwe and the rest of Southern Africa, the Starlink Roam package subscription is about $100. That’s actually after an increase in August. Before that it was around $40.

A Starlink customer in Zimbabwe who is on the Roam package (a Malawi registered kit) says they got an email from Starlink today announcing the change:

This establish Starlink further as a global internet service provider, the first of its kind. The full list of services is:

Unlimited or 50GB of data

Countrywide coverage within country of account address

In-motion use up to 160 Km/h

Ability to pause and un-pause service at any time (billing is in one-month increments)

International travel in available markets for up to 2 months per trip

Coastal coverage in territorial waters for up to 2 months per trip

For Roam 50GB, ability to opt into purchasing additional data by the GB is supported

Who is the ideal Roam user

Anyone who can afford $100 uncapped internet a month is ofcourse an ideal user. Who doesn’t want internet that works anywhere they are? The big limitation with 4G has always been network coverage.

Businesses however, those looking to provide more convenience by connecting their customers, or those looking to have their executives always connected wherever they are, will no doubt love this.

Passenger Transport Businesses

Passenger transport businesses will find this really useful as an additional service to customers. Any bus operator can the Standard Starlink kit, have installed on the bus and have passengers use high speed internet, even as bus cruises at top speed. Our passenger train company, NRZ would make its customers happier having Starlink services available on their trains.

Travelling Business People

The lack of network coverage has always been a frustration for business people that travel. You’re used to good fibre connectivity at the office, but when you travel you know at the back of your mind you will not be as available online. You don’t the network situation to the city you have travelled to.

If it’s a remote location you’re generally assured there’s no good internet at all, unless the IT guys at your company have made specific arrangements for good connectivity at its branch and branches and other smaller locations. Hotels are just as unreliable – providing great internet is just not their core business.

With Starlink Roam, the IT department can finally just buy kits for business executives and travelling employees (marketing, sales, field officers and so on).

Content Creators

We have worked with content creators for more than 10 years now. One of the biggest frustrations with this work, is the reality that you go to a location that you’re creating content on, do the content (pictures, film etc…) and then wait to travel back to the office to get decent connectivity so you go live with your content.

Now uploading for whatever is ready, can be done anywhere the creator is. The creator can even live-streaming anywhere they are. This is a big change and will no doubt boost content creation in the Zimbabwe and Africa.

Vacationing Families

The number of lower middle (going up) families that are choosing to travel within the country and the region seems on the rise. There’s been a lot of marketing of local destinations to locals. Of course you want to be enjoying the moment and not be busy just creating for likes.

What else do you think this development will impact?

