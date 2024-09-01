Starlink Internet Packages Explained

Starlink’s availability in Zimbabwe has been much awaited, and much sought after after many have gone through hoops and loops in order to make sure they have the service here in Zimbabwe.

As this service may be new to many, the few that may have had Starlink already may not be fully versed with all the internet packages that are on offer. High-speed satellite internet aside, for a number of you it’s more to do with cost than speed. Hopefully this will help you make a decision as to which package you should get on to when Starlink starts rolling out in Zimbabwe.

This series of articles that I’ve pushed out come on the background of having helped over 300 people to buy, activate and use their Starlink kits across the African continent. It’s on this experience that I rely and happy to share with you so that you don’t encounter any challenges.

What is Starlink?

If this is your first article you’ve read on Starlink allow me to “observe all protocol” and address what this much talked about internet service is. Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX, an American company, is a satellite internet based c company, that took the initiative to send over 6,000 satellites to date into space, with that effort designed to provide global broadband internet coverage. Unlike traditional internet service providers (ISPs) that rely on ground-based infrastructure, Starlink uses a network of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to deliver fast, reliable internet to users anywhere on the planet, including Africa. This technology is especially beneficial in areas with limited or no access to traditional broadband services.

Starlink Internet Packages

Starlink offers several internet packages that cater to different types of users, from individuals and families to businesses and mobile users. Below is a detailed overview of the packages that people in Zimbabwe will be able to access once Starlink goes live. Note the jist of this post is targeted at home users as that’s where my knowledge lies. I’ll definitely look into understanding the business packages once they hit our shores…

Types Of Data

Starlink offers two types of data: Standard and Priority.

Standard data is like the ‘mbombera’ of data, this is the basic service. Under this type of data which is the ‘normal data’ one typically gets speeds of around 50-150Mbps. I’ve had numerous encounters with people over speed tests as many want to be testing every two seconds and complain that they’re not getting the quoted speeds. My argument on this has always been “does your internet do what it’s supposed to do”. I’ve known people who were able to stream Netflix, at the same time other users were watching YouTube and Tiktok and not one sign of buffering or anything of the sort. Do a speedtest and one would see that the test would give results of 5Mbps…. So, I argue that the speed tests people do are just pissing contests, and don’t count for much, what matters is are you able to access the services that you desire.

Priority data is as its name suggests service that is given preference over Standard data. If the network is congested, Starlink will prioritise Priority data and give them first bite of the cherry when trying to access the network.

Note that EVERYONE gets unlimited Standard data. For those who are on the Priority packages, once your priority data is exhausted, you’ll be switched over to Standard data until your month finishes.

I will hasten to add that Starlink currently does not have an FUP for Standard data. It is truly unlimited. If you are able to use 1,000 Gb or even 25,000 Gb of Standard data your bill will not be affected and you will pay the same the next month. What they do say is that in the event that the network gets congested they will deprioritise network heavy services, specifically “bandwidth intensive applications, such as hosting video conferencing, large file downloads, or [those] supporting a high volume of users simultaneously, are most likely to be impacted”.

1. Starlink Residential Package

The Starlink Residential package is the most popular and widely used option for home users. What is a ‘home user’? Well Starlink assumes that you’re using this at your place of residence (where you stay) and it is just for you and your family members who stay at the same address.

If you live in a compound (or as they call it North of Samora – a ‘gated community’) then this becomes a different kettle of fish. It is not known whether Starlink will be watching how many users are actively connected (this becomes hazy when you connect via third party equipment and bypass the Starlink router) or whether it’s an inspection of the amount of data one consumes during a given month.

Based on what I’ve just alluded to I’m sure you won’t cry foul if Starlink shuts down your service when you try to use it at a business, school, church or anywhere beyond home use as this package is designed for everyday home use, providing reliable internet connectivity for activities such as browsing, streaming, online learning, and remote work.

Speed : Download speeds typically range from 50 Mbps to 150 Mbps, with upload speeds of 10 Mbps to 20 Mbps.

: Download speeds typically range from 50 Mbps to 150 Mbps, with upload speeds of 10 Mbps to 20 Mbps. Data Cap : Unlimited Standard data

: Unlimited Standard data Estimated Cost: The monthly subscription fee is anticipated to be around US$50.

Note that this package is to be used at your registered address when signing up your account and probably no more than 5Km away from it. So if your address is 1 Chancellor Avenue, Harare you can pick up your device and use it anywhere probably within a 5km radius from there without needing to change the address on your account.

If you want to travel and use your device in Bulawayo then you would need to change the address on the account to an address in Bulawayo where you will be, so that it can work there. Changing addresses in the same country are easy, however, to change the country of the device you’ll need to transfer the device instead.

2. Starlink Mobile Regional Package

This package is for those who would like to use their Starlink device more than 5km away from their registered address and not need to change the address on the account. This package will allow you to use your device anywhere in Zimbabwe, anywhere else on the African continent where Starlink is registered for a period of 2 months away from Zimbabwe. Starlink makes no promises that it will work in a country where they have not yet been issued a license to operate. So if you subscribe to this package hoping to Roam in South Africa (where they are currently not licensed as of end of August 2024) it’s a lucky dip as to whether it will work. This package allows you to have internet access on the go.

Speed : Similar to the Residential package, offering download speeds between 50 Mbps and 150 Mbps.

: Similar to the Residential package, offering download speeds between 50 Mbps and 150 Mbps. Data Cap : Generally unlimited, but performance may vary depending on your location and network congestion.

: Generally unlimited, but performance may vary depending on your location and network congestion. Cost : The Regional Roaming package is estimated to cost around US$100 per month.

: The Regional Roaming package is estimated to cost around US$100 per month. Mobility: This package is designed for portability, allowing you to use Starlink services across multiple locations without changing your service address.

This package is perfect for adventurers, travellers, and remote workers who are always on the move.

3. Starlink Mobile Global Package

This package is exactly like the Mobile Regional with the exception that it can be used beyond Africa, wherever Starlink is licensed to operate.

Speed : Similar to the Residential package, offering download speeds between 50 Mbps and 150 Mbps.

: Similar to the Residential package, offering download speeds between 50 Mbps and 150 Mbps. Data Cap : Generally unlimited, but performance may vary depending on your location and network congestion.

: Generally unlimited, but performance may vary depending on your location and network congestion. Cost : The Global Roaming package is estimated to cost around US$400 per month.

: The Global Roaming package is estimated to cost around US$400 per month. Mobility: This package is designed for portability, allowing you to use Starlink services across multiple locations without changing your service address.

The Mobile Global package is designed for global travellers, adventurers and people who want to make sure they stay online no matter where they go on the planet.

4. Starlink Priority Packages

This is for when you will be at a fixed location accessing your internet and you want ‘first in queue’ service. This particular package comes at various capped bundles and when you exhaust your bundle you are then moved on to the Standard data plan for the rest of the month, unless you select automatic Priority data usage (do not do this, you will cry. I had someone who selected this option, as it is post-billed, they ran the bill to US$1,400 and then it became cheaper for them to buy a new device than for them to settle that bill).

Speed : Download speeds of between 40 Mbps to 220 Mbps, with upload speeds ranging from 8 Mbps to 25 Mbps.

: Download speeds of between 40 Mbps to 220 Mbps, with upload speeds ranging from 8 Mbps to 25 Mbps. Data Cap : There are 4 options here: 40Gb, 1Tb, 2Tb and 6Tb. When these are exhausted you then get Unlimited Standard data.

: There are 4 options here: 40Gb, 1Tb, 2Tb and 6Tb. When these are exhausted you then get Unlimited Standard data. Cost : Based on pricing in Malawi the packages should retail at 40Gb – US$75, 1Tb – $105, 2Tb – $205 and 6Tb – $620.

: Based on pricing in Malawi the packages should retail at 40Gb – US$75, 1Tb – $105, 2Tb – $205 and 6Tb – $620. Mobility: The Priority package is for use in a fixed location and one is not able to go more than 5km from their registered address.

This package is ideal for users who cannot compromise on internet speed and reliability, regardless of the cost.

5. Starlink Mobile Priority Packages

The Mobile Priority packages are designed for users who need internet access away from their registered address as well as in multiple countries within a specific region, such as Africa. This package offers the flexibility to move across borders while maintaining consistent internet service, and depending on the data cap one is able to enjoy ‘first in queue’ service having priority over all other Standard data users.

Speed : Comparable to the Mobile Regional Roaming package, with download speeds between 40 Mbps and 220 Mbps.

: Comparable to the Mobile Regional Roaming package, with download speeds between 40 Mbps and 220 Mbps. Data Cap : There are 3 options under this package, namely 50Gb, 1Tb and 5Tb. Once these are exhausted you then get unlimited Standard data, when usage may be prioritised based on network demand.

: There are 3 options under this package, namely 50Gb, 1Tb and 5Tb. Once these are exhausted you then get unlimited Standard data, when usage may be prioritised based on network demand. Cost : The Mobile Priority packages may be as follows (as derived from Malawi pricing) 50Gb – US$300, 1Tb – $1,200 and 5Gb – $6,000 (six thousand United States dollars!!)

: The Mobile Priority packages may be as follows (as derived from Malawi pricing) 50Gb – US$300, 1Tb – $1,200 and 5Gb – $6,000 (six thousand United States dollars!!) Coverage: This package allows users to use their Starlink device in multiple countries within the African region without needing to change their service address.

This package is ideal for individuals and businesses that operate across multiple countries within a region.

Choosing the Right Starlink Package for Your Needs

When choosing a Starlink internet package, it’s important to consider your specific needs, location, and budget. Here are some factors to keep in mind:

Location : Ensure that the package you choose is available in your specific region. Some packages, like the Mobile Regional, are designed for use in multiple countries, while others are more location-specific.

: Ensure that the package you choose is available in your specific region. Some packages, like the Mobile Regional, are designed for use in multiple countries, while others are more location-specific. Usage Requirements : Consider the number of devices you’ll be connecting and the types of activities you’ll be doing online. For heavy internet users or businesses, the Business or Priority packages may be more suitable.

: Consider the number of devices you’ll be connecting and the types of activities you’ll be doing online. For heavy internet users or businesses, the Business or Priority packages may be more suitable. Budget: While Starlink offers a range of packages, prices can vary significantly. Be sure to choose a package that fits your budget while still meeting your internet needs.

Payments

What I failed to mention above is that I think Starlink will quote these figures in ZiG but will require you to make an online payment using your Visa and/or Mastercard, and you know your ZiG can’t make international payments, so don’t get too excited when you see it quoted in ZiG.

If Starlink do find a local payment integrator like PayNow it might make it easier for us to pay using O’mari, Innbucks or Ecocash USD but no one who knows anything about doing business in Zimbabwe will dare take ZiG from clients and then have the burden of remitting USD to Starlink, ask DStv about it.

So if you have ZiG, fear not, you can go to your bank and exchange them for USD and then make payment. Oh, and while you’re at it tell the Tooth Fairy I said hi!