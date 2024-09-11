Starlink Mini Explained For Zimbabwe

Starlink, the satellite internet service provided by SpaceX, has officially launched in Zimbabwe, making it a significant step in revolutionising internet connectivity in the country. For many Zimbabweans, this brings a promising alternative to the traditional broadband services with improved speed and reliability, especially in areas with limited internet infrastructure.

With the launch Starlink have brought not only the Standard device popularly referred to as the ‘Gen 3’ but also the much talked about ‘Starlink Mini’, one of the most appealing offers which is designed to provide an affordable and efficient way for families and individuals to access the internet.

Zimbabwe becomes one of only a few countries in the world and just the third country in Africa to offer the Mini, behind Rwanda and Madagascar and with the way Zimbabweans were reselling Starlink kits, I’m of the mindset that these ‘resellers’ will be ‘exporting’ the Starlink Mini to regional markets where the Mini is not yet launched at a premium!

Many people have been getting in touch with me asking about what this Starlink Mini is and also whether they should get the Standard kit or the Mini. A few have also enquired about what the difference between the two is. Here’s my attempt at answering that and giving you everything you need to know about Starlink Mini in Zimbabwe.

What is the Starlink Mini

First off, the Mini is a reduced in size device that has been built predominantly for the purpose of travel, though it can be used at a fixed location. In Zimbabwe’s case the Mini comes as a Residential option, meaning it is for use at a fixed location.



The Mini differs not only in size (and subsequently weight) but also opposed to the Standard kits (both Gen 2 and Gen 3) the Mini is compact and has its router inside it, with no external components needed for it to function. There is no cable that runs from the antenna/dish to the router, as the router is inside the ‘antenna’.

How To Get The Starlink Mini In Zimbabwe

The Starlink Mini is available as an option of hardware to purchase on the Starlink website, and while it is still early days, we are unaware whether AUthorised Resellers who are allowed to sell Starlink kits will stock and resell this type of hardware.



It currently retails for US$200, with an additional $23 as a delivery fee (if buying through the website) and the monthly subscription that they offer is the $30/month Mini Plan. Unfortunately the Mini Plan is only subscribable to the Mini kit. However, Starlink have provisioned the ‘Residential Lite’ (article to follow) that offers similar service as the Mini Plan, and at the same price of $30/month.



When you visit the Starlink website and go through the order process the Mini should be an option. If it is greyed out then this is due to there being congestion in your area and right now Starlink will not supply the hardware in a congested area.



One work around for this however is to order the Mini to an area that is not congested, Chitungwiza seems to be working for me, have it delivered there, then do one of either two things; (i) change the service address of the kit (Starlink will only allow this if there’s now space in your area and it’s not congested), (ii) you get on to another plan that is not the Mini Plan (I’ll explain this in a bit).



Starlink Mini Kit

The Starlink Mini kit includes essential equipment such as

Antenna/Dish with in-built router. There is no separate router as it is fitted inside the antenna/dish. A ‘kickstand’ – this is to raise the device so that it is not completely flat when pointing to the sky. Pipe adapter – in anticipation that you’ll put your device elevated in the air, and mount it to a pipe Starlink supplies a pipe adapter that allows such configurations to be possible. Power Supply – Our houses are supplied with 220v AC from Zesa, this will not allow your Mini to be powered directly. The Power supply takes that 220v AC and converts it to 15v DC which will then be able to power the Mini. 15m DC Power Cable – Power needs to move from the power supply to the antenna and this is done through a 15m cable. For the techies, note that this is not a POE cable, but just a power cable. Starlink Plug – still hazy for me, I’ve read and watched a few videos and until I can get my hands on a unit, I’m not too sure what this is for. I’m thinking it is so as to close the RJ45 port and stop dirt or debris getting in.

This equipment enables users to connect to the Starlink satellite network and enjoy high-speed internet directly from a fixed, land-based location.

The Starlink Mini Service Plan

The Starlink Mini Service Plan is tailored for personal, family, or household use at an affordable price point. Priced at just US$30 per month, it is one of the most affordable Starlink plans, making it accessible to a wider population in Zimbabwe.

Here are some key features of the Starlink Mini Service Plan:

Speed Range : The plan offers speeds ranging between 50 to 100 Mbps, which is lower than the standard Starlink plan (which offers 150 to 250 Mbps). However, these speeds are still fast enough for general browsing, video streaming, and social media use, still way faster than what Econet SmartBiz gives on their $45/month package.

: The plan offers speeds ranging between 50 to 100 Mbps, which is lower than the standard Starlink plan (which offers 150 to 250 Mbps). However, these speeds are still fast enough for general browsing, video streaming, and social media use, still way faster than what Econet SmartBiz gives on their $45/month package. Unlimited Deprioritised Data : Users receive unlimited data each month, but the data is deprioritized compared to other service plans, meaning speeds may fluctuate depending on network congestion.

: Users receive unlimited data each month, but the data is deprioritized compared to other service plans, meaning speeds may fluctuate depending on network congestion. No Contracts : The plan does not lock users into any long-term contracts, giving them flexibility to cancel or upgrade services as needed.

: The plan does not lock users into any long-term contracts, giving them flexibility to cancel or upgrade services as needed. Land-Based Use Only: The Mini service is only available for use at a fixed location, and users are not allowed to use it while in motion or on “oceanic vessels” – boats, ferries, ships, canoes in our cash, basically you can’t use it on water.

Comparing Mini Service to Other Starlink Plans

If there are many people in your area on other plans, then you will be “last of que”.

The order of priority for Starlink services are as follows:

Priority – Fixed (“Best service”) Priority – Mobile Standard – Fixed Standard – Mobile Mini Plan / Residential Lite (“Worst service”)

What this means is that in an area where there is congestion, Starlink will offer priority service in the above order.



While the Starlink Mini plan is a more affordable option, it comes with certain limitations compared to the Standard Starlink service. The Standard plan offers higher speeds (150 – 250 Mbps) and is more suited for users with heavy internet needs such as online gaming or HD video streaming.



Additionally, the Mini Service Plan does not support the Pause Service feature, meaning users cannot temporarily halt their service if they don’t need it for some time. Users of this plan also cannot opt-in to purchase Priority or Mobile Priority Data, which are premium data services available on other Starlink plans.

Upgrading and Roaming Options

One key feature of the Starlink Mini is the ability to upgrade your service plan, but only after your service has been activated. While the Mini Service plan does not support upgrades to higher tiers like Mobile Global, users can upgrade to the Mobile Regional service plan (referred to as the Standard Mobile above). This allows for roaming within the continent, which could be an appealing option for those who travel within Africa but need reliable internet access.



This package will also allow someone to use it anywhere else in Zimbabwe, on the go.



Activation and Availability

One important thing to note is that you must initially activate the Starlink Mini Kit in the country where it was purchased. In this case, if you buy the kit in Zimbabwe, you’ll need to activate it there before you can explore any additional options like service upgrades.



Starlink Mini is not yet available worldwide but has been rolled out in a few select countries, including Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Madagascar, Panama, Rwanda, and now Zimbabwe.



Why Starlink Mini Matters in Zimbabwe

The introduction of Starlink Mini in Zimbabwe is poised to significantly improve internet access in areas with little to no existing infrastructure. With traditional ISPs often struggling to reach rural regions due to high costs and logistical challenges, satellite-based internet offers a groundbreaking alternative. Starlink can deliver high-speed internet across the country, including in remote areas where other services are unavailable.



This is also a huge opportunity for businesses, educational institutions, and families who have been struggling with slow and unreliable connections. The relatively affordable pricing for both the hardware and monthly subscription further enhances its appeal.



Who Is The Starlink Mini For?

Based on the above that I’ve written, and how the internet packages are structured, I’d say that the Starlink Mini is most likely for those who are in rural areas and/or residential areas that are not congested.



For the rural side of things, that’s not too difficult to determine, however, in a residential area you’d either have to go door to door asking who all has a kit, or risk it and buy, then throw the dice and see what pops up.



If Starlink doesn’t give you the Mini as an option when trying to purchase, this is because the area of service where you want to use it is congested. So if you use workarounds like what I mentioned above of buying in a different area (a different suburb or city) where it’s available, if you do not upgrade the package, then do expect less than usual speeds (again, still faster than what other local ISPs offer).