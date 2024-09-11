Starlink Introduces $30 Residential Lite Unlimited Package. Here’s What You Need To Know

Starlink today introduced a new package called Residential Lite. The package is similar to Mini in that it’s $30 unlimited internet for a month. Unlike Starlink Mini though, you can subscribe to it even with your Standard kit.

There’s another change too; Those buying the Starlink Mini kit, can now subscribe for the $50 Standard monthly package.

The last change introduced today is the expansion of features on the Roam package, and we already covered that here.

Effectively reducing the price

These changes are really about flexibility more than anything else. That flexibility gives people options, especially those that have kits already. If you have the Standard Kit, this is essentially a subscription price reduction. Before the change, a Standard kit customer could only subscribe to the $50 a month package.

It increases the competitive pressure on incumbents. Not only does Starlink have global coverage, it’s effectively now $30 a month for unlimited internet with speeds up to 100Mbps. It’s quite significant.

Compare that for example to the recently launched Econet SmartBiz packages whose lowest priced offer is $45 unlimited internet with 5Mbps speeds, and a soft FUP cap of 1TB. There’s no way Econet’s offer is the better deal, unless someone doesn’t have the $350 or $200 to pay for the kit.

Difference between Starlink Residential Lite and Residential Standard

A few people have asked us what the difference between the two packages is. We covered a bit on Starlink Mini in a separate article here.

The key difference is that Residential and Mini customers are not prioritised ahead of Standard package customers during times of congestion. This is what the “unlimited deprioritised data” in the service tag means.

And what exactly would cause congestion? Say the Zimbabwe Warriors are playing Nigeria and the game is being streamed online by lots of Starlink users. This would cause congestion. It’s the equivalent of too many cars trying to use a single road, resulting in a traffic jam. During such times, Starlink will prioritise giving more internet to the Standard package customers ahead of the Residential ones.

In practice however, the fact that Starlink is offering this package, means they have significant capacity to handle the traffic. And remember, they are offering this Residential Lite at up to 20 times the speed of the Econet SmartBiz offer.

Other Frequently Asked Questions About Starlink Mini and Residential Lite

What realistic speeds will I get with Starlink Residential Lite Expect any speed between 20Mbps and 100Mbps.



With 20Mbps speed you can download:

– a 10 song music album within 25 seconds.

– a high definition movie within 10 minutes.

– a 25 megabytes pdf book in about 10 seconds Can I stream videos (YouTube, Netflix, Goojara, Showmax etc…) with Residential Lite? Yes.

To stream video online in high definition, you needs about 5Mbps.

Netflix says just 3Mbps

YouTube says 2.5Mbps

Say, your Residential Lite is at 20Mbps, that means you can watch YouTube on more than 5 screens at the same time. Which one do you recommend I get? Residential Lite or Residential Standard? Lite.

You can always upgrade if you find it’s not enough for your needs

What is the maximum number of people that can use Residential Lite at the same time? It depends on what they are using it for.

If watching video, maybe 5 or a little more.

If just doing research, emails, work than you can fit in even 15 to 20 people at once. How can I buy this package? Get a prepaid Visa or Mastercard, Omari, or EcoCash Virtual Debit card.

Load it up with about $300 then go to starlink.com.



You will use about $260 (including IMTT tax etc…) to buy the Stalink Mini Kit and shipping costs

You will then use the rest to pay for a single month of Residential Lite

Can I get Residential Lite with the Standard Kit Yes

If you have any other question not answered here, please refer to our Starlink guide page or contact Techzim Support on WhatsApp +263715068543.