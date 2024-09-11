Econet SmartBiz review: a brilliant service facing tough competition

With Starlink now officially available in Zimbabwe, we’ve never been so spoiled for choice. One of those options, which honestly should have been available much sooner, is Econet’s SmartBiz.

I’ve been testing Econet SmartBiz and will now share everything you need to know about the experience. Spoiler: this unlimited plan from Econet is brilliant.

Getting started

SmartBiz utilises Econet’s mobile network, so you’ll need a SIM card from them to get started. You’ll receive either a physical SIM card or an eSIM, which will be inserted into your router.

You’ll also need a router, and Econet allows you to either use your own or purchase one from them. I imagine most people won’t already have a compatible router.

If you’re technically inclined, you can compare what Econet offers with other options on the market to find the best value. If you’re unsure about shopping for routers, you can simply choose from the ones Econet provides.

Econet’s cheapest router costs about ZW$1,040 (approximately $77 using the official rate, or $50 on the parallel market). However, you can find cheaper routers elsewhere—just make sure they are aren’t crappy.

If you want to use your own router, whether it’s an indoor or outdoor model, Econet recommends the following specs:

eSIM or device-locking capability

5G/4G support with WiFi 6 (3.6Gbps WiFi, connecting up to 32 users)

Up to a 10dBi antenna

At least two LAN ports and one VoIP port

I’ve used subpar routers in the past, so if you’re unsure what to look for or who to ask, just visit an Econet shop, and they’ll help you pick one that works well with SmartBiz.

Registering for SmartBiz

To register for SmartBiz, you’ll need to visit an Econet shop or, if you’re a fancy pants business client, contact your account manager.

You’ll need to fill out an application form and provide documentation. Individuals need to provide a copy of their national ID (original must be shown) and proof of residence. Corporates need to submit a CR14, certificate of incorporation, director IDs, and company proof of residence.

Once you’re registered, Econet will assist with the activation of SmartBiz, and you’ll be ready to go.

Choosing a package

You can choose from these packages:

SmartBiz 5 – $45 – up to 5Mbps (fair usage policy kicks in at 1TB)

SmartBiz 10 – $87 – up to 10Mbps (FUP kicks in at 1.2TB)

SmartBiz 20 – $167 – up to 20Mbps (FUP kicks in at 1.3TB)

My experience

I’ve been using the SmartBiz 5 package, and here’s a screenshot of the speed tests I’ve taken over the past two weeks:

I’ve achieved download speeds as high as 160Mbps and uploads of 56.2Mbps.

Here’s the thing: right now, Econet seems to be allowing users to enjoy speeds higher than the capped limits, possibly as a promotional effort to spread the word about the service.

Depending on how popular Starlink becomes, these higher speeds might become the norm. This means that although I’m on SmartBiz 5, I haven’t actually been limited to 5Mbps. My experience has been excellent, even surpassing the 50Mbps cap on my Liquid fibre connection.

There were a few days when speeds dipped below 5Mbps, the lowest being 2.88Mbps when Liquid’s network experienced slowdowns. Since Econet relies on Liquid’s infrastructure, this affected SmartBiz as well. However, it was surreal being able to connect at 2.88Mbps when my Liquid fibre was completely down.

Reliability

SmartBiz has been reliable over the two weeks I’ve tested it. There wasn’t a single day when I couldn’t use the service.

It’s important to note that speed tests don’t always reflect real-world experiences. Nonetheless, I’m happy to report that my experience has been fantastic.

Even on days when speeds hovered around 5Mbps, I didn’t notice significant slowdowns for my typical usage, which includes heavy Googling, YouTube, and Spotify streaming, as well as regular app downloads and tests. Streaming in 2K resolution posed little problem.

I also tested SmartBiz with multiple users in an office, where about eight people connected their devices. We streamed four 1080p YouTube videos simultaneously, while others were streaming Spotify or watching Facebook videos etc. SmartBiz handled all of it without issue.

Portability

Since SmartBiz operates on Econet’s mobile network, it’s available wherever Econet data is available. I tested it in three different neighborhoods in Harare—Mabelreign, Avondale, and Mt. Pleasant—and the service was consistently good in all locations. It also worked in the CBD.

Final thoughts

Consider how well Econet’s data performs in your area before jumping on the SmartBiz train. My neighbourhood recently received a 5G upgrade (or more like 4G+), which may explain my good experience. I recall complaining about Econet broadband in my area a few years ago, especially during power outages.

Now, I’m pleasantly surprised to still enjoy SmartBiz even when the power is out. I think this is due to network upgrades, and you might already benefit from similar improvements. If that’s the case, I’m confident you’ll enjoy SmartBiz.

There is one minor annoyance: after a power cut, when I plug in the router, I sometimes need to restart it for it to work properly. This might be a router-specific issue, but it’s worth mentioning. It’s a quick fix, but if you experience slow speeds after reconnecting, a restart should do the trick.

The competition

A few weeks ago, SmartBiz was an obvious choice for many. However, now that Starlink is available with some appealing new packages, it’s no longer that straightforward.

SmartBiz wins in terms of equipment cost. You can get a router or MiFi device for $50 or less, whereas Starlink’s Mini kit costs $200. But Starlink’s Residential Lite package costs just $30 per month, compared to SmartBiz’s $45. That’s a $15 monthly saving with Starlink.

In 10 months, the $150 you saved on equipment by choosing SmartBiz is negated by the lower monthly cost of Starlink. Over time, Starlink becomes the cheaper option.

However, SmartBiz still has a use case. If you frequently travel or work from various locations, SmartBiz will be much more affordable. Starlink’s roaming option costs $100 per month, providing coverage anywhere in Zimbabwe. SmartBiz, on the other hand, offers nationwide coverage for just $45, and its routers and MiFi devices are much more portable.

For some businesses, Starlink might still be worth it even at $100. Read more about that here.

