How To Download Your Google+ Photos And Videos Before It Shuts Down On 31 March

The end is nigh for Google Plus. The social network will cease to exist on the 31st of this month. And all the precious data you had saved in Google Plus will be long gone if you don’t download it before this month’s last day. If you want to avoid that, then download your files by following this guide which we received from Google:

Download all your Google+ data

You can download an archive of all your Google+ data at once, including your Google+ circles, Communities, Streams, and +1’s. Your Google+ archive includes your photos and videos from Google+.

Go to the Download your data page. You might have to sign in. Your available Google+ data will be preselected.

Click Next.

Choose a file type.

Choose how you want your data delivered.

Click Create archive.

Note: If you want to download Google+ Pages content, sign in as the Google+ Page.

Download specific Google+ data

Instead of downloading all of your data, you can download specific Google+ data, like your photos, posts, communities, or events.

Important: If you want to download your photos and videos from Google+, make sure to select Photos under “Google+ Stream.”

Go to the Download your data page. You might have to sign in.

Next to the type of content you want to download, like Google+ Stream, click the Down arrow.

Click Select specific data.

Select the specific data you want to download.

Click OK.

Click Next.

Choose a file type.

Choose how you want your data delivered.

Click Create archive.

Note: If you want to download Google+ Pages content, sign in as the Google+ Page.

Save your photos and videos

Step 1: Download your photos and videos

Go to the Download your data page. You might have to sign in.

To download your photos and videos from Google+, make sure that “Google+ Stream” is selected, click on “All

Google+ Stream data included” and make sure the Photos option is selected.

Click Next Step.

Choose a file type. Choose how you want your data delivered.

Click Create archive.

Note: Your archive may take minutes or days before it’s available.

Step 2: Save your photos and videos

For best results, follow these steps on a computer: