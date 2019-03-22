Cyclone Idai relief efforts are ongoing but that’s not to say everyone who was affected by the disaster has been found and is safe. Econet Wireless Executive Fayaz King tweeted that some fellas from Cumii will be helping out the search party by deploying drones. In the event that these drones identify stranded victims, helicopters will then follow and perform the rescue.
Our #drone pilots from #Cumii Charles & Michael are now on the ground & have started search & rescue efforts to locate people in remote areas. Once identified we can then send helicopters in 🚁
Using the power of #technology to help where we can! #TeamEconet #CycloneIdai pic.twitter.com/kErUPy2yJa
— Fayaz King (@fayaz_king) March 22, 2019
Cyclone Idai Related Updates:
- Here’s How Zimbabweans In South Africa Can Make Donations To The Cyclone Idai Relief Fund Using EcoCash
- World Remit Does Right Thing & More After Initially Refusing To Remit Cyclone Donations
- Watch: This Video By Google Earth Shows The Damage Caused By Cyclone Idai
- [Press Release] Econet Responds To Cyclone Idai Emergency With $5 Million
- To Donate Towards Cyclone Idai Relief Here Are Your Options – Every Contribution Counts
- Econet Pledges to Match Dollar-For-Dollar On All Contributions Made Towards Cyclone Idai Relief Fund.
- How To Donate To The Cyclone Idai Relief Fund Using EcoCash And Other Means
- Cyclone Idai Crisis: Call These Numbers For Help
- Track The Direction Of Cyclone Idai In Real-time On This Website
- Netone Pledges $50K To Cyclone Idai Fund- Here’s Also How To Make Your Own Donation Using OneMoney.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/GOjuy1ENFXXK92FmIDeWuq
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.
One thought on “Econet Using Drones To Assist In Cyclone Idai Rescue Operations”
impressive