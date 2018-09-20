There Might Be A New Transportation System To Finally End Harare’s Congestion Woes

Kuvacash a company which (believe it or not) specialises in cryptocurrencies wants to revolutionise Harare’s transport system. Their concept video of an Aerial Ropeway Transit (ART) has been making the rounds on social media and it definitely looks like something that could alleviate the ever-growing traffic congestion we are currently seeing in Harare.

The thinking behind the cable cars being proposed by Kuvacash is that underground trains are disruptive whilst overground trains are too expensive and thus the cable cars hit the sweet spot. The cable cars will initially transport people from 4th Street and the Showgrounds into the City Centre. They are claiming that the feasibility of this project has already been tested and the proof is that “this is a cost-effective eco-friendly and traffic reducing solution to the district’s transportation.”

So @kuvacash someone sent me this video. I hope you'll push the smart cash. My poor late husband tried the smart money concept with a few other bankers in 1998/99 way before the chip & pin came to the UK and they failed to go beyond the RBZ. #Zimbabwe would've been way well ahead pic.twitter.com/09nDRyTHxr — Trucila Mutasa (@trucilamutasa) September 18, 2018

If this ART is implemented the cable cars will be coming in every 8 seconds which mean waiting times will be greatly reduced and traffic in the CBD will definitely take a hit. The cost of boarding these cable cars will be 50c and this will be payable via Kuvacash. Kuvacash (the company not the currency) has also stated that they don’t require any government funding to carry out this project but they have highlighted that interested parties can contact them by sending an email to hello@kuvacash.com

