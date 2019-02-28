Cassava Smartech Acquires MARS

Maisha Health -a division in Cassava Smartech focusing on medical services- has acquired MARS Ambulance service and saved the ailing company from bankruptcy.

Cassava Smartech CEO Mr Eddie Chibi has said the acquisition will save 200 jobs as MARS will now be integrated into the Vaya ride-hailing application.

We want to put all ambulances on Vaya Ambulance so that it is easy for anyone to get an ambulance. Even planes and helicopters will be available for medical transfers. MARS will be one of those services.

The addition of ambulances makes Vaya the most versatile ride hailing application in the country allowing users to order a conventional cab, a less conventional tractor and now ambulances.

The acquisition makes sense because unlike tractors and cars, ambulances are not as common for regular civilians so in order to actually populate the Vaya app with ambulances Cassava needed to make such a move.

