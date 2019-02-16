School Leavers Should Check Out Harare Polytechnic’s I.T Programme

Considering tertiary education in any IT-related area? It can be mind-boggling deciding where to go and I know the university was the first place that crossed your mind.

Even though the university curriculum involves project work, the number of times that students actually get their hands dirty working on projects are few and far between compared to poly students. If you learn better through applied learning, the polytechnic route may prove to be more advantageous for you. Polytechnics offer students something more industry-relevant, skill-based and definitely more hands-on than universities which emphasize on theory most times.

A case of Harare Polytechnic

Another good thing about choosing to go to a polytechnic is that the entry requirements to get into any programme can be easily met with even a person who has just passed their O’level.

At Harare Polytechnic you have a chance to study the Information Technology programme (IT) that you can complete in 3 different sequential levels, which are: National Certificate, National Diploma, and Higher National Diploma. To study this programme you only need to have passed 5 “O” Levels that include English, Mathematics and Science. Rather than go to “A” Level get at least 3 points in different subjects, one can just start to study an IT programme at Harare Polytechnic straight from “O” Level.

So, let’s talk about Harare Polytechnic’s IT programme. As you progress from the first level to the last, the curriculum equips you with certain skills. And according to Harare Polytechnic, when you finish its Information Technology programme you will have the hands-on skills to pursue these following careers:

1. Software Developer/Engineering

Software developers are the creative minds behind computer programs. Some develop applications that allow people to do specific tasks on a computer or another device. Others develop the underlying systems that run the devices or that control networks. 2. Systems Administrator

Systems administrators keep the modern workplace going by maintaining and managing our computers and computer networks. They implement and maintain network hardware and software, troubleshoot network problems, and ensure network security, availability & performance standards. 3. Systems Analyst Computer systems analysts are the “big picture” thinkers in IT. Computer systems analysts study an organization’s current computer systems and procedures, and design solutions to help the organization operate more efficiently and effectively. 4. Website developer/Administrator

Web developers build web pages and web-based applications that make up the Internet. Successful web developers are fluent in programming languages like HTML, Javascript & CSS. A basic web development work-flow includes planning web site layout and navigation, coding the actual web pages, then testing and optimizing the website for good user experience and optimum performance. 5. Database Administrator Database administrators (DBAs) design, write and take care of computer database systems so that the right person can get the information they need at the right time. Your responsibility as a DBA will be the performance, integrity, and security of a database. 6. Hardware Technicians Hardware Technicians monitor and maintain the computer systems and networks of an organization. You could be installing and configuring computer systems, diagnosing hardware and software faults and solve technical and applications problems. These are just some careers that you can pursue from the programme, follow this link to see more skills you can get from Harare Polytechnic’s IT programme. How long is the programme? Each level takes a year. So, since there are 3 levels, the programme takes you 3 years to finish-which is one year fewer than the 4 years you take to finish a university-IT-programme in many universities in Zimbabwe.