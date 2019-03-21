[Download] RBZ’s Exchange Control Directive To Authorised Dealers

This document provides authorised dealers with an administrative framework by which to operate and implement measures found in the Monetary Policy Statement announced in February.

The contents of the document include information on:

Establishment of an Interbank Foreign Exchange Market

Export Receipts Retention Thresholds

Export Receipts Retention Periods

Administration of Foreign Currency Accounts

Discontinuation of Export & Diaspora Incentive Schemes

Registration of foreign liabilities and legacy debts

Registration of Bureaux de Change

Administration of foreign payments for imports

Submission of Exchange Control Returns

You can download the Exchange Control Directive To Authorised Dealers [PDF] here.

