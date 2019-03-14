Social Media Report On Tariff Increase Is False- ZESA

Social media is in the line of fire again. ZESA has come out dismissing a report circulating on social media that it intends to increase its tariffs this coming Friday. Here is ZESA’s full statement:
The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority Holdings is the country's biggest power producer and regulating company. It operates under the Ministry and Energy and Power Development and it runs a number of subsidiary companies with various specialities in power regulation and communications. Read More About Zesa
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/Fn4Nj1BpeiBAo0m4UgVRsv
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.