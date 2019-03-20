South African Cricketer, AB de Villers Wants To Change Lives Using Selfies Of His 10 Million Social Media Fans

AB de Villiers has launched a new social media app, ‘ABDCam’, in partnership with JET8 Foundation. JET8 is a non profit that promotes decentralised peer to peer networks that get people together based on their interests and passions.

Ab’s app, ABD Cam allows fans and users around the world to raise funds for youth in South Africa by posting photos and videos with AB de Villiers stickers and frames found in the app

Points earned from fan selfies can be contributed to social impact causes through the AB de Villiers Foundation

From today, fans and supporters in South Africa, India, and all around the world will be able to use the ABDCam app to customise photos and videos with AB de Villiers personal Geo-stickers and Geo-frames, and earn points (‘JETPoints’) in exchange for their social influence throughout social media platforms. JETPoints can be used to redeem a variety of rewards and to contribute to youth-related social impact causes supported by the AB de Villiers Foundation located in Pretoria, South Africa.

JETPoints are rewarded to fans for likes, comments, and shares of social media posts when customised using AB de Villiers’ special Geo-stickers and Geo-frames, exclusively found in the ABD Cam app. Users are additionally rewarded JETPoints when sharing the posts onto other social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

AB de Villiers aims to raise awareness for a range of charitable causes geared towards benefiting the youth in countries like South Africa, India and many other cricket-loving nations around the world. Users contribute to this vision and cause using their JETPoints in the app.

AB de Villiers said of the social media app launch and JET8 partnership:

I wouldn’t be here without my fans, they are incredibly close to my heart. For a long time, I’ve been thinking of a way to reward my fans for their engagement, whilst giving back to causes that I strongly believe in. With the birth of the AB de Villiers Foundation and my new official app, ABDCam, my fans can now have access to exclusive, cool ways to create their own content whilst helping kids around the world. It’s a completely groundbreaking way of using social media technology, and I’m excited to partner with JET8 to raise the bar for social media fan engagement. Together, my fans and I can help carve a better future for our youth. I can’t wait for everyone to download ABDCam!

JET8 Foundation Co-founder, Mike Allen said:

World renowned for his overflowing talent and all around-sports excellence, AB takes his breathtaking enterprise to new heights with his first “social impact” focused iOS and Android community app. ABDCam not only allows AB to connect with his fans in a whole new way, it turns his fans into advocates for causes close to his heart. We are proud to have our technology used by these global talents to help make the world a better place.

Currently AB de Villers has over 10 million fans across all social media platforms.

ABDCam is now available to download from the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store. For more information, visit https://abdcam.jet8.app/.

