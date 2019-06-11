advertisement

Home » Transportation » Chitungwiza VID Adopts Electronic Provisional Driver’s Test

Chitungwiza VID Adopts Electronic Provisional Driver’s Test

advertisement
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

[Image Source]: Ministry of Transportation

advertisement
Use EcoCash to buy NetOne & Telecel airtime online. Tap here

advertisement

After many promises, the VID finally launched the computerised PDL (Provisional Driver’s Licence) test earlier this year. With the launch of the digital test, one of the many questions that many, including myself,
had was whether or not VID would keep their promise of making this test available outside of Eastlea VID?

It seems VID have kept their word as the Ministry of Transport posted to their Twitter page confirming that VID Chitungwiza has undergone the digital transformation and the Electronic Learners’ License System is now being offered.

advertisement

VID Chitungwiza is now live on Electronic Learners’ License System, formerly known as the Provisional Driver’s License. pic.twitter.com/JCR0X0iqKI— Ministry of Transport – Zimbabwe (@MinistryofTID) June 11, 2019

The digital has been implemented as a measure to curb corruption at VID as some test takers were falling victim to invigilators who required a bribe in order to grant pass marks. VID hopes the new system which is randomly generated and marked by the computer will do away with the corruption involved in getting a licence.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share20
20 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/KRhwl2BHkD4FJNyUtEq3v5

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.