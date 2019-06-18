Microsoft Now Selling Huawei Laptops Again

Huawei’s laptops are now back on Microsoft Store online in the United States after disappearing from the site a month ago. In an e-mailed response to The Verge, a Microsoft spokesperson said:

We have been evaluating, and will continue to respond to, the many business, technical and regulatory complexities stemming from the recent addition of Huawei to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Export Administration Regulations Entity List.

However Microsoft has remained silent on whether future Huawei laptops will still be able to obtain Windows licenses or not. It’s a valid question considering that since the removal of the laptops, Huawei postponed the launch of a new Windows laptop that was supposed to be unveiled at a major Asian event a week ago so existing Huawei Laptop users would want to know if they should get ready to switch their loyalties to another brand.

Many U.S. companies have resumed business with Huawei after the initial wave of “break-ups” so it’s not too big a surprise to see Microsoft resuming the sale of Huawei laptops. And some reports are saying that Google is now asking for a revert of the Huawei ban, citing that a Huawei smartphone without Android is a bigger security threat to the United States.

