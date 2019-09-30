Breaking: RBZ Bans Cash-In, Cash-out & CashBack Facilities On All Mobile Money Platforms

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!

According to ZBC, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has reportedly issued a directive instructing EcoCash and other mobile money providers to stop facilitating cash-in and cash-out transactions.

BREAKING: The @ReserveBankZIM has banned all cash in, cash out and cash-back facilities with immediate effect. @GNyambabvu @ZimTreasury @czionline @tarie_mufundisi @EcoCashZW @OneMoneyZw @TelecashZim pic.twitter.com/3qj4aJgW2E

Here’s the full RBZ directive:

1. It has come to the attention of the

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe that some economic agents are engaging in illegal activities abusing the cash-in, cash-out and cash-back facilities thereby compromising the public interest objectives of national

payment systems in the economy.

2. Notable activities include the buying and selling of cash through mobile money agents at high rates above the approved charges for cash-in and cash-out with some economic agentsnot banking cash sales under thedisguise of cash-back services.

3. The charging of commissions outside the approved framework adversely affects the smooth operation of payment systems and have the negative effect of distortingpricing of goods and services.

4. In view of the above, all mobile payment system providers and merchants are hereby directed to discontinue cash-in and cash-out with immediate effect.

5. Furthermore, all economic agents are, with immediate effect. directed to discontinue cash-back facilities.

6. Banks, mobile payment system providers and other economic agents are reminded of the need to ensure that the entire ecosystem operate within the confines of law and enforce compliance.

7. Please be guided accordingly.

J. Mutepfa (Mr.) DEPUTY DIRECTOR

FINANCIAL MARKETS, NATIONAL

PAYMENT SYSTEMS 30 September 2019