New Econet Data Bundles Prices (September)

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!

I guess it’s no longer news that Econet and it’s peers are increasing their data tarrifs every month. Anyway, take a look at the new Econet data bundles tarrifs:

advertisement

Daily data bundles

Weekly data bundles

advertisement

Monthly data bundles

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 1 Shares