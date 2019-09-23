advertisement

Home » Broadband » New Econet Data Bundles Prices (September)

New Econet Data Bundles Prices (September)

advertisement
Econet Wireless Logo
Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!

I guess it’s no longer news that Econet and it’s peers are increasing their data tarrifs every month. Anyway, take a look at the new Econet data bundles tarrifs:

advertisement

Daily data bundles

Weekly data bundles

advertisement

Monthly data bundles

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share1
Share
1 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/DKzLTsQPM6SBd0mrKOKPai

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.