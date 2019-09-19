Telegram Mocks WhatsApp’s File Transfer Size Limit

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!

Recently, WhatsApp took to Twitter to flaunt its file transfer limit of 100MB but the feedback wasn’t what they (WhatsApp) expected. Telegram took the opportunity to mock WhatsApp’s relatively tiny 100MB file transfer limit.

What happened

WhatsApp tweeted telling its users that if they are stressed about the limitation on email attachments, the file transfer limit by WhatsApp can deal with that burden.

Need to send an email but the attachment is too large? Try using WhatsApp instead, where you can send files of up to 100 MB. #WhatsAppTricks pic.twitter.com/I6gwBmH70S
— WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) September 12, 2019

And to that tweet Telegram replied WhatsApp by flaunting its own capacity of sending large attached with limit up to 1.5 GB.

Need to send a message but the attachment is too large for other messengers? Try using Telegram instead, where you can send files of up to 1.5 GB. — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) September 12, 2019

Although sending or receiving a file of 1.5GB via mobile data can cost a bit money but that type of large file transfer might come in handy when using a Wi-Fi.

WhatsApp used to have 16MB file transfer limit and new limit of 100MB was a big improvement. However, with new technology introduced every passing second, the quality of images and videos is constantly growing the size of files so the 100 MB limit, which WhatsApp is parading, is probably not that big as they think it is.

Anyhow, I hope this mockery by Telegram might spur WhatsApp to changing its own file transfer limit to match, exceed or at least come close to Telegram’s limit.

Image credit: TheHackerNews

