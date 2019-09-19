Reactions To 2% Tax Ruling & Mthuli Ncube Response

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!

Right now, Twitter is awash with comments about yesterday’s court ruling on the 2% tax. Take a look at just a few of the comments

What a arrogant message from one who clearly is now basking in the illusion of invincibility shared by all in Zanupf. That tax is punitive and unjustifiable considering the failure of the state to provide us with the option of cash for those that want to avoid it. Respect us! — Thandekile Moyo (@Mamoxn) September 19, 2019

so are u saying u're stealing from the poor to give to the poor😬🤔 — Herman Tshuma (@hermantshuma) September 19, 2019

We all knew the 2% transaction tax was daylight robbery. Now the Junta want to use the High Court ruling to push a narrative that Courts are not captured. With/out court the 2% transaction tax was punitive to our people given the current economic circumstances. — Zvobgo Luckson (@zvobgoluckson1) September 18, 2019

Now that the High Court has ruled the 2% tax blatantly illegal, will the THIEF Mthuli kindly start making plans to PAY BACK OUR MONEY? — Tapiwanashe Chiriga (@tapchiriga97) September 18, 2019

2% transaction tax robbery is unlawful, says the High Court in agreement with arguments by Advocate Biti @BitiTendai who is Vice President of the MDC @MDCAllianceZW. You can't tax your way to prosperity. @MthuliNcube must be jailed for the public robbery he has been engaged in. — Dr Nkululeko Sibanda (@DrNkuSibanda) September 18, 2019

I've never seen such an arrogant, selfish, heartless. Dictatorship continues even after Mugabe is gone. You have joined the command way of thinking. 😖😖😖😖 — Ishmael Rupanga (@babatafi) September 19, 2019

Dear @MthuliNcube . Please let me know how you propose to repay me all the 2% taxes illegally deducted from my account prior to the promulgation of the Finance Act. I suspect several million taxpayers would also like to know. Yours faithfully, David Coltart #Zimbabwe — David Coltart (@DavidColtart) September 19, 2019

His rude letter misses the point spectacularly. All his tax deductions levied prior to the 2019 amendment of the Finance Act were illegal. Who will recompense tax payers for all the taxes he unlawfully deducted in 2018? He has a duty to act lawfully per s68 of the Constitution. https://t.co/rvlv7VHE7i — Fadzayi Mahere 🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) September 19, 2019

If you want to see more comments just head to Twitter or Facebook and type “2% tax zw” and you will see other comments. You can also add your comments in our comment section below.

