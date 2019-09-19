advertisement

Home » Social Media » Reactions To 2% Tax Ruling & Mthuli Ncube Response

Reactions To 2% Tax Ruling & Mthuli Ncube Response

advertisement
Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!

Right now, Twitter is awash with comments about yesterday’s court ruling on the 2% tax. Take a look at just a few of the comments

advertisement

If you want to see more comments just head to Twitter or Facebook and type “2% tax zw” and you will see other comments. You can also add your comments in our comment section below.

Also read: MDC Issues Statement On 2% Tax Court Ruling, Says “No Amount Of Scarf” Justifies Breaking Laws

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share
0 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/DKzLTsQPM6SBd0mrKOKPai

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.