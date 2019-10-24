BancABC Partners Remittance Startup Senditoo

BancABC has announced that they are partnering London-based remittance company Senditoo. The deal will allow Zimbos in the diaspora to send & receive money at BancABC’s branch network countrywide.

Senditoo was predominantly focused on selling airtime but this move establishes as more of a remittance company in the sense that most are accustomed to.

it is always exciting to work with young Zimbabwean entrepreneurs who have a global vision & offer innovative digital solutions which improves our customer networks and service delivery. Inward remittances are a critical component of forex receipts for the country which have historically supported the livelihoods of hundreds of families back home. We believe strongly in collaborative partnerships such as this one to increase our reach, provide convenience to our customers whilst leveraging on our platform to connect with companies that enrich the value proposition to our customers. Dr Lance Mambondiani – BancABC Managing Director

Takwana Tyaranini who co-founded Senditoo also spoke on the company’s first local partnership:

We are quite humbled to launch our first remittance partnership in Zimbabwe and I would like to thank all our customers who demanded this service from us as part of their Senditoo experience. We will not disappoint you. We look forward to delivering your money to all your sahwiras and relatives swiftly and with the personalised care you have come to expect from us”. Takwana Tyaranini – Senditoo Co-Founder

As part of the launch, Senditoo is offering ZW$50 airtime for every remittance carried out between now and the 31st of October and an additional ZW$20 airtime for customers who post a review of the company’s service on the Senditoo or BancABC FB pages.

As with most other remittance services, the Senditoo remittance will be available to both BancABC account holders and non-account holders.

