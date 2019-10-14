List Of 29 Countries At Risk Of SIM Card Flaw That Lets Hackers Hijack Any Phone

A little over a month ago we talked about a new threat called simjacker that exploits an inherent flaw in sim cards to spy on people. At that point in time, we revealed that people from 30 countries were exposed to this risk but we never revealed the names of the affected countries since the guys who carried out the study withheld them.
Well, today I’m glad to say that Adaptive Mobile Security has published the list of countries who are at risk of falling victim to simjacker-and also I’m glad that Zimbabwe is not on the list of those countries. Here’s the list of countries where local telecoms operators issue vulnerable sim cards to subscribers:
Africa:
Ivory Coast
Ghana
Benin
Nigeria
Cameroon
Central America:
Mexcio
Guatemala
Belize
Dominican Republic
El Salvador
Honduras
Panama
Nicaragua
Costa Rica
South America:
Brazil
Peru
Colombia
Ecuador
Chile
Argentina
Uruguay
Paraguay
Europe:
Italy
Bulgaria
Cyprus
Asia:
Saudi Arabia
Iraq
Lebanon
Palestine
Adaptive Mobile Security mentioned that the only countries they have seen the flaw being exploited are Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. If one wants to test their SIM card and see if it’s vulnerable or not on their own, the researchers have released a special tool for that called “SIMtester”, which you may download and use for free.
